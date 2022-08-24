ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in Austin abduction, missing child found safe

By Hogan Gore, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Austin police have arrested a person of interest in the abduction of 1-year-old Saylor Elizabeth Tucker, who was taken from a family home in Southwest Austin on Tuesday evening before being located one day later.

Tucker was found safe and the baby's biological mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, was arrested on unrelated charges, authorities said.

The Austin Police Department's missing persons unit, which originally asked the community for help in finding the baby, made the arrest with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday evening, according to Austin police.

Skelton is suspected of having taken the child around 8 p.m. Tuesday from the 4700 block of White Elm Court in Southwest Austin, just north of William Cannon Drive and south of U.S. 290.

Under the state's legal custody, Tucker was living with relatives, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Amber Alerts in the Austin area stated Tucker's location was unknown and advised residents to be on the lookout for a girl described as white with blonde hair, brown eyes and wearing teal pajamas with a mermaid on the shirt.

'I'm going to save him': Texas State student raising abandoned baby in Haiti hopes to adopt him

At the time, there was an immediate danger for the health and wellbeing of the girl, as authorities said Skelton created an "immediate cause for concern." Her arrest was announced by Austin police shortly after 5:30 p.m. and authorities said an investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police arrest suspect in Austin abduction, missing child found safe

John V
3d ago

Sad when the mother is unstable and the father is no where in the picture and this poor baby has loser parents. Thankfully relatives are there.

