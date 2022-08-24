Shots fired near Germantown church, school Wednesday afternoon, police say

Shots were fired near a Germantown church and school Wednesday afternoon, police say.

No one was injured by the gunfire, which took place in the 2400 block of Arthur Road, the Germantown Police Department said at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. The city shut down the road to traffic.

The block of the shooting is at the intersection of Poplar Pike, where Germantown Presbyterian Church and its preschool are located.

Germantown High School is a couple blocks away down Poplar Pike. Germantown police told The Commercial Appeal that "there is no indication...that any shots fired were directed at the school."

Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials also said the shooting did not take place on the campus.

The shooting did occur as dismissal was winding down, MSCS officials said.

Asked if the district dispatched any of its own school resource officers, MSCS said "officers remained on campus for support as some remaining students were being picked up."

Germantown Police arrested 24-year-old Derrion Leonard on suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse and neglect charges in connection with the Wednesday shooting, the department announced Thursday.

Leonard told officials he returned fire after several rounds of shots were fired in his direction, according to a redacted affidavit released after the arrest announcement Thursday morning.

Leonard's girlfriend was in the passenger seat, and two children were seated in the back of the car as the shooting occurred, documents show.

Germantown police have not released information about the person or people who Leonard said fired shots first.

Germantown Police investigated a verbal threat to the school last week, which prompted Germantown High School to go on lockdown.

"There is no indication these incidents are related," Germantown Police told The Commercial Appeal.

A Commercial Appeal records request for an incident report of the threat was denied by the city's police department last week, claiming the records were confidential because the incident was under investigation.

Police said at the time that there were " no immediate threats" to campus but would "maintain a significant presence" on the campus while it investigated.

