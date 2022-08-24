ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Turning steamy today; tracking a stormy start to the week

(FOX59 Weather) – It may be a mild this morning, but the heat is going to crank up this afternoon! Indianapolis will have another shot at 90° later today. Indy has already reached the 90° threshold 20 times this year. Today will mark the 21st time the city has had highs in the 90s!
90 degree heat ahead for many on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – While the warmest weather of the year is behind us, the next several weeks are more than capable of occasional bursts of heat. From this date through the end of the year, Indianapolis averages four days at or above 90 degrees. We’re likely to cover 1/4 of that average with hot weather arriving tomorrow.
Temperature and rainfall records remain for this date

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Our temperature and rainfall records will hold again for this date. Record high temperature: 97° (1948) Record low temperature: 48° (1945) Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1890) Check this out! Back on this date...
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure

Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
Football Friday Night - Part 1

Dave Griffiths has high school football highlights and scores from across the state of Indiana. ‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers …. Silver Alert issued for Mooresville boy, man believed …. 1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County. Teen arrested after loaded gun was found...
High School Football: August 26

INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A...
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
Monumental Weekend in Indy

It's going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There's a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events.
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
5th annual Opera in the Park

INDIANAPOLIS – Grab your picnic blankets and chairs and get ready for a night of opera – in the park!. It’s part of the 48th Indianapolis Opera season and will take place at Garfield Park on Saturday, September 10. We spoke with Indianapolis Opera Director David Starkey,...
Home Zone: A new take on pipe shelving

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to try the idea of making shelving out of galvanized or steel pipe, it’s a great idea for someone wanting to get into DIY. It can make for a unique and sturdy creation. Galvanized or steel pipe can hold a lot of weight and comes in a variety of sizes. It also has threaded ends so you can screw it all together. They can be built from the floor up or mounted on a wall. You simply screw a base into the wall directly into the wall for strength. I also like to use deck screws or something that has a star or square bit that won’t easily strip like a Phillips head can.
