Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Turning steamy today; tracking a stormy start to the week
(FOX59 Weather) – It may be a mild this morning, but the heat is going to crank up this afternoon! Indianapolis will have another shot at 90° later today. Indy has already reached the 90° threshold 20 times this year. Today will mark the 21st time the city has had highs in the 90s!
Fox 59
90 degree heat ahead for many on Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – While the warmest weather of the year is behind us, the next several weeks are more than capable of occasional bursts of heat. From this date through the end of the year, Indianapolis averages four days at or above 90 degrees. We’re likely to cover 1/4 of that average with hot weather arriving tomorrow.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: A hot weekend with the return of storms
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a warm evening with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Patchy fog is possible Saturday morning, with morning lows in the low 60s. Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures warming into the mid- to upper 80s. More heat and humidity arrives...
Fox 59
Temperature and rainfall records remain for this date
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Our temperature and rainfall records will hold again for this date. Record high temperature: 97° (1948) Record low temperature: 48° (1945) Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1890) Check this out! Back on this date...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
msn.com
Colts fans flood downtown Indy, unfazed by overnight shootings in the city
Downtown Indianapolis was packed just hours after three men were shot outside a hotel in the city. The shooting comes as city leaders work to bring more people back downtown. On Saturday afternoon, people were eating and drinking at restaurants near the Hampton Inn. But, several hours earlier, it was a much different scene.
buildingindiana.com
Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
Far Eastside community, Indianapolis officials call for peace during walk
The event provides resources that can help address poverty, domestic violence and other issues that many say are the root causes of violence in their community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Football Friday Night - Part 1
Dave Griffiths has high school football highlights and scores from across the state of Indiana. ‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers …. Silver Alert issued for Mooresville boy, man believed …. 1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County. Teen arrested after loaded gun was found...
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: August 26
INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A...
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
Fox 59
“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
INDOT to study possibilities, connections, and future of Indianapolis’ urban interstates
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation today introduced ProPEL Indy, an initiative to evaluate I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop to update and maintain those corridors for the future. With development and growth in the downtown area and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the areas near I-65 and I-70...
United States Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair next Tuesday
On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Monumental Weekend in Indy
It's going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There's a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Fox 59
5th annual Opera in the Park
INDIANAPOLIS – Grab your picnic blankets and chairs and get ready for a night of opera – in the park!. It’s part of the 48th Indianapolis Opera season and will take place at Garfield Park on Saturday, September 10. We spoke with Indianapolis Opera Director David Starkey,...
Indiana State Fair attracts more than 837,000 people in 2022
The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance.
Fox 59
Home Zone: A new take on pipe shelving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to try the idea of making shelving out of galvanized or steel pipe, it’s a great idea for someone wanting to get into DIY. It can make for a unique and sturdy creation. Galvanized or steel pipe can hold a lot of weight and comes in a variety of sizes. It also has threaded ends so you can screw it all together. They can be built from the floor up or mounted on a wall. You simply screw a base into the wall directly into the wall for strength. I also like to use deck screws or something that has a star or square bit that won’t easily strip like a Phillips head can.
INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule
INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system. The project is now set to be completed in November.
Comments / 0