Seattle, WA

KUOW

A tale of two cities: August Wilson was born in Pittsburgh, but loved Seattle

Nationally, August Wilson is known as an award-winning playwright, whose work captivated the nation with authentic storytelling that breathed life into characters portraying African American life and experiences throughout the 20th century. His play "Fences," starring James Earl Jones, won a Pulitzer for Drama in 1987. In 2016, Denzel Washington...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Casual Friday with Mike Davis and Rachel Terlep

This week our collective student loan debt got a little bit smaller, Downtown Seattle is trying to make its comeback, and things are getting less passive aggressive and a bit more aggressive-aggressive around here. Have you noticed?. We’re breaking down the week with Rachel Terlep , the Senior Social Media...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle's food truck future: Today So Far

Seattle is reconsidering its food truck regulations. Today So Far taking a vacation. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 26, 2022. As Seattle further emerges from the pandemic, I have a hopeful vision of city life. I would love to see a city where some people work from home, or have a hybrid schedule, living in corners of Seattle that are more affordable. And while they are home, they are able to walk down the street to a food truck for lunch, or dinner, or late night munchies.
SEATTLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Seattle: 10 Best Places To Visit in Seattle, Washington, USA

Travel Attractions & Places To Visit In Seattle, Washington. Located in the northwest corner of the country, Seattle has long been a haven for creative people. The city is home to world-class companies such as Starbucks, Costco, Boeing, REI, and Expedia. Musicians are also known to find their roots in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5

Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
PORTLAND, OR
publicola.com

Seattle’s “High Utilizers Initiative” Targets Frequent Offenders for Prosecution. Could It Be Put to Better Use?

Six months ago, City Attorney Ann Davison announced a new initiative that would target so-called high utilizers of the criminal justice system—people with more than 12 misdemeanor referrals in the last five years—by subjecting their actions to greater scrutiny, excluding them from community court, and keeping them in jail for months, much longer than current misdemeanor booking restrictions allow.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Take a breather from the news with these arts and culture picks

Every week we reach out for recommendations on events around Seattle. Today, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm spoke to Crosscut’s arts and culture reporter Margo Vansynghel. This is a series of outdoor dance performances. It's contemporary dance. The dancers are performing in the natural environment, so it's always a little bit different. Whim W’him started doing this during the pandemic, so that when all the venues were closed you could still spread out, and be socially distant, and safely watch art. This summer they’re presenting a performance called "Touch," which explores the ways we come together to support each other.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Is Bumbershoot 2022 happening?

If you were hoping to make Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival the center of your Labor Day Weekend plans, think again. The festival, a mainstay in the Pacific Northwest's arts, culture and entertainment scene — the quintessential end-of-a-Seattle-summer's last hurrah — is not returning until next summer. Earlier...
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson

EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Burien Gets a Seafood Boil Spot, Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Coming, and Super Six Says Goodbye – EverOut Seattle

Roll up your sleeves and dive into a seafood boil feast at this Cajun restaurant in Burien, which opened at the beginning of August. Options include lobsters, mussels, crawfish, snow crab, clams, shrimp, and more. Burien. Pickup, delivery, dine-in Like. Add to a List. Bellevue’s Hard Wok Cafe recently reopened...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.

