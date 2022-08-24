Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Related
KUOW
A tale of two cities: August Wilson was born in Pittsburgh, but loved Seattle
Nationally, August Wilson is known as an award-winning playwright, whose work captivated the nation with authentic storytelling that breathed life into characters portraying African American life and experiences throughout the 20th century. His play "Fences," starring James Earl Jones, won a Pulitzer for Drama in 1987. In 2016, Denzel Washington...
KUOW
Casual Friday with Mike Davis and Rachel Terlep
This week our collective student loan debt got a little bit smaller, Downtown Seattle is trying to make its comeback, and things are getting less passive aggressive and a bit more aggressive-aggressive around here. Have you noticed?. We’re breaking down the week with Rachel Terlep , the Senior Social Media...
KUOW
Seattle's food truck future: Today So Far
Seattle is reconsidering its food truck regulations. Today So Far taking a vacation. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 26, 2022. As Seattle further emerges from the pandemic, I have a hopeful vision of city life. I would love to see a city where some people work from home, or have a hybrid schedule, living in corners of Seattle that are more affordable. And while they are home, they are able to walk down the street to a food truck for lunch, or dinner, or late night munchies.
nomadlawyer.org
Seattle: 10 Best Places To Visit in Seattle, Washington, USA
Travel Attractions & Places To Visit In Seattle, Washington. Located in the northwest corner of the country, Seattle has long been a haven for creative people. The city is home to world-class companies such as Starbucks, Costco, Boeing, REI, and Expedia. Musicians are also known to find their roots in Seattle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
Overnight shooting, stabbing in Seattle highlight recent rise in violent crime
Seattle continues to see a rise in violent crime. Just this week, police have responded to multiple shootings and stabbings, including one just after midnight Saturday morning where a man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery near Third Avenue and University Street. A few hours later, a 35-year-old was...
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Emerald City.
Graves of Black miners found near those of whites in Newcastle Cemetery
NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Underneath the undergrowth were the graves of two coal miners, both Black, buried in a Newcastle cemetery thought to be reserved solely for whites. It was true even in coal-rich Washington state. When black coal miners died, they were buried in a cemetery separate from their...
publicola.com
Seattle’s “High Utilizers Initiative” Targets Frequent Offenders for Prosecution. Could It Be Put to Better Use?
Six months ago, City Attorney Ann Davison announced a new initiative that would target so-called high utilizers of the criminal justice system—people with more than 12 misdemeanor referrals in the last five years—by subjecting their actions to greater scrutiny, excluding them from community court, and keeping them in jail for months, much longer than current misdemeanor booking restrictions allow.
The Stranger
Slog AM: This Weekend's Traffic Nightmare, Mega-Landlord Hates Sea Lions, and An Offshore Abortion Clinic
Finally, the heat ends: I am one of the "fall-loving freaks" Hannah called out in AM yesterday who cannot fucking wait to don a light sweater and sip my first pumpkin spice latte of the year from a local coffee shop. Follow the Seattle Weather Blog's advice and throw those windows open for some cool, refreshing breezes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUOW
Take a breather from the news with these arts and culture picks
Every week we reach out for recommendations on events around Seattle. Today, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm spoke to Crosscut’s arts and culture reporter Margo Vansynghel. This is a series of outdoor dance performances. It's contemporary dance. The dancers are performing in the natural environment, so it's always a little bit different. Whim W’him started doing this during the pandemic, so that when all the venues were closed you could still spread out, and be socially distant, and safely watch art. This summer they’re presenting a performance called "Touch," which explores the ways we come together to support each other.
Yakima Herald Republic
Is Bumbershoot 2022 happening?
If you were hoping to make Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival the center of your Labor Day Weekend plans, think again. The festival, a mainstay in the Pacific Northwest's arts, culture and entertainment scene — the quintessential end-of-a-Seattle-summer's last hurrah — is not returning until next summer. Earlier...
What else happened in 2000, the year the Tacoma I-5 HOV project began
It’s been over two decades since the road construction on Interstate 5 in Tacoma began, and it’s finally wrapping up. The completion of the HOV lanes this weekend will mark the end of the 22-year project, which started all the way back in 2000. Memes throughout the years...
thestand.org
First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson
EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
nypressnews.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Burien Gets a Seafood Boil Spot, Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Coming, and Super Six Says Goodbye – EverOut Seattle
Roll up your sleeves and dive into a seafood boil feast at this Cajun restaurant in Burien, which opened at the beginning of August. Options include lobsters, mussels, crawfish, snow crab, clams, shrimp, and more. Burien. Pickup, delivery, dine-in Like. Add to a List. Bellevue’s Hard Wok Cafe recently reopened...
This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Washington state.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
Comments / 0