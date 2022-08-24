Every week we reach out for recommendations on events around Seattle. Today, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm spoke to Crosscut’s arts and culture reporter Margo Vansynghel. This is a series of outdoor dance performances. It's contemporary dance. The dancers are performing in the natural environment, so it's always a little bit different. Whim W’him started doing this during the pandemic, so that when all the venues were closed you could still spread out, and be socially distant, and safely watch art. This summer they’re presenting a performance called "Touch," which explores the ways we come together to support each other.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO