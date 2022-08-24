Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Family of fallen Oklahoma County deputy thanks community for support, love
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The family of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz thanked the community for the overwhelming support and love they’ve received. "We want everyone to know we saw every single one of you. We saw all of the signs, posters, flags, people waving, people on bridges and overpasses, salutes, every heart and every blown kiss," said Swartz’s son Austin in a message shared with KOCO 5.
KOCO
Brother of fallen Oklahoma County deputy to honor him with one final motorcycle ride
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The brother of a fallen Oklahoma County deputy will honor him with one final motorcycle ride. Sgt. Bobby Swartz is leaving behind a legacy, as he is laid to rest on Friday. Thousands will attend to honor him and his sacrifice. Swartz’s best friend, his...
KOCO
Oklahoma County sheriffs old and current remember fallen deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — The community gathered to honor a fallen Oklahoma County deputy during a funeral service Friday afternoon. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving an eviction notice in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement...
KOCO
'There are no more routine calls': Sheriffs, officers honor fallen deputy at funeral Friday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Friends, family and fellow deputies said goodbye on Friday to Sgt. Bobby Swartz. The 25-year veteran officer was shot and killed Monday while trying to serve eviction papers. The day was incredibly emotional, as hundreds came out to honor Swartz, an officer, brother and motorbike-loving grandfather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Funeral services to be held today for Oklahoma County deputy killed in line of duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — Nearly 1,000 people are expected to gather in Oklahoma City on Friday to honor an Oklahoma County deputy killed in the line of duty. The public has been invited to remember the life of Sgt. Bobby Swartz. He was shot and killed Monday while serving eviction papers at a southwest Oklahoma City home.
KOCO
WATCH: Motorcyclists hold memorial ride for fallen Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of motorcyclists took part in a memorial ride in honor of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Open the video player above to watch some of the memorial ride. Swartz was shot and killed while serving eviction papers Monday at a home in southwest Oklahoma...
KOCO
Community gathers for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz's funeral
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family, friends, and members of the law enforcement and local community have gathered to honor and remember an Oklahoma County deputy shot and killed earlier this week in the line of duty. The funeral for Sgt. Bobby Swartz is being held Friday afternoon at Crossings Community...
KOCO
WATCH: Funeral procession for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed Monday while in the line of duty. On Friday, the law enforcement community gathered to honor Swartz for his funeral at Crossings Community Church. Authorities have held multiple processions for Swartz. The first was before the funeral,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Deputy who was shot Monday released from hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy who was shot while on the job has been released from the hospital. On Monday, Deputy Mark Johns and Sgt. Bobby Swartz were serving eviction papers in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. The person inside the home opened fire on them. Johns...
Oklahoma City Police investigating a homicide, no arrests or charges made yet
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide in North Oklahoma City near Northwest and North Santa Fe.
Suspect in Oklahoma deputy’s death also fired at 3rd officer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Court documents show the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges Benjamin Plank, 35, fatally shot Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns and shot at the third deputy, whose name has not been released, as they tried to serve him with eviction papers Monday in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
1 killed in apparent homicide, OKC police said
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in an apparent homicide near an apparent homeless encampment, Oklahoma City police said. Detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. The location isn't clear. Police said it was on a service road near N Santa Fe Avenue. Stay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Video of apparent assault on Del City High School teacher has some parents concerned
DEL CITY, Okla. — A video of a Del City High School teacher and student altercation is circling on social media and grabbing a lot of attention. The situation is being investigated by local law enforcement. And the video, which an anonymous parent sent to KOCO 5, is startling. The parent who sent the video said the altercation happened in her daughter’s classroom.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
OCPD: 1 Injured Following Overnight Shooting In Downtown OKC
One person was injured following an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Boulevard. A group of people had gathered outside of a club when shots were fired, police said. One...
KOCO
Friends share what made Sgt. Bobby Swartz an unforgettable presence
OKLAHOMA CITY — Deputies lined a funeral procession for a fallen brother, but they weren’t the only ones. Many friends of Sgt. Bobby Swartz were there as well, and they said there was no one like their friend. “A lot of tears shed, a lot of laughter today,...
KOCO
Backyard grill starts fire at Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A grill in a backyard started a fire at an Oklahoma City home. On Saturday, firefighters arrived at a house near Southwest 89th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue to put out the blaze, but not before it spread from the backyard into the house itself.
KOCO
Truck crashes into OKC Social Security office, forcing it to close
OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal investigators are looking into an early morning crash that forced a local Social Security office to be closed. The office is at NE 122nd and Kelley. Customers had to be turned away after the truck ripped a huge hole in the building. The driver suffered...
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court on Wednesday. The state continues to put together the case against him. KOCO 5 dug for new details on suspect Benjamin Plank. The paperwork in Plank’s case was not quite ready...
Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
Comments / 2