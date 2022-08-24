OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The family of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz thanked the community for the overwhelming support and love they’ve received. "We want everyone to know we saw every single one of you. We saw all of the signs, posters, flags, people waving, people on bridges and overpasses, salutes, every heart and every blown kiss," said Swartz’s son Austin in a message shared with KOCO 5.

