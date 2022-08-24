ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Family of fallen Oklahoma County deputy thanks community for support, love

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The family of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz thanked the community for the overwhelming support and love they’ve received. "We want everyone to know we saw every single one of you. We saw all of the signs, posters, flags, people waving, people on bridges and overpasses, salutes, every heart and every blown kiss," said Swartz’s son Austin in a message shared with KOCO 5.
Oklahoma County sheriffs old and current remember fallen deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY — The community gathered to honor a fallen Oklahoma County deputy during a funeral service Friday afternoon. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving an eviction notice in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement...
WATCH: Funeral procession for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed Monday while in the line of duty. On Friday, the law enforcement community gathered to honor Swartz for his funeral at Crossings Community Church. Authorities have held multiple processions for Swartz. The first was before the funeral,...
Deputy who was shot Monday released from hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy who was shot while on the job has been released from the hospital. On Monday, Deputy Mark Johns and Sgt. Bobby Swartz were serving eviction papers in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. The person inside the home opened fire on them. Johns...
Suspect in Oklahoma deputy’s death also fired at 3rd officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Court documents show the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges Benjamin Plank, 35, fatally shot Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns and shot at the third deputy, whose name has not been released, as they tried to serve him with eviction papers Monday in Oklahoma City.
1 killed in apparent homicide, OKC police said

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in an apparent homicide near an apparent homeless encampment, Oklahoma City police said. Detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. The location isn't clear. Police said it was on a service road near N Santa Fe Avenue. Stay...
Video of apparent assault on Del City High School teacher has some parents concerned

DEL CITY, Okla. — A video of a Del City High School teacher and student altercation is circling on social media and grabbing a lot of attention. The situation is being investigated by local law enforcement. And the video, which an anonymous parent sent to KOCO 5, is startling. The parent who sent the video said the altercation happened in her daughter’s classroom.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
Backyard grill starts fire at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A grill in a backyard started a fire at an Oklahoma City home. On Saturday, firefighters arrived at a house near Southwest 89th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue to put out the blaze, but not before it spread from the backyard into the house itself.
