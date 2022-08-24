ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 32

Joseph Patriarca
3d ago

Protect our troops. If Syria and Iran could take care of Isis we wouldn’t have to be there . There r only about 900 troops in Syria in the corner of the country . Obviously our supplies r down so really we can’t be taking much logically

Reply(1)
4
Kwa Os
3d ago

It probably killed some civilians. The media would have said civilians if Russians had conducted the airstrikes.

Reply
4
Juan Sanchez
3d ago

get out of there countries Americans are occupying there lands to steal there oil and gas

Reply(8)
9
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases global terrorist attack warning to Americans

The US State Department issued a new terrorist attack warning on Tuesday evening urging Americans to take “worldwide caution” when traveling due to a heightened risk of “terrorist attacks” and “anti-American violence” in the wake of the death of Ayman al-Zawahri, a terrorist leader who the Biden administration claimed was killed in a US drone strike on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Equipment#U S Central Command#Centcom#Conoco
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Business Insider

Trump calls detained WNBA star Brittney Griner a 'potentially spoiled person' while criticizing proposed prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer

Donald Trump criticized a proposed deal to swap WNBA player Brittney Griner for a Russian arms dealer. Trump claimed Griner is a "potentially spoiled person" who entered Russia "loaded up with drugs." The Biden administration said the return of Griner and other detainees is their "highest priority." Former President Donald...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Syria demands US troops leave immediately

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime demanded on Wednesday that U.S. troops leave the country immediately. The Assad government has long-opposed the U.S. presence in Syria, but this new demand comes two days after a U.S. base in the country came under a rocket attack. The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued...
MILITARY
NBC News

NBC News

448K+
Followers
53K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy