Biaggi's dream dashed and Lawler's fight ramps up in 17th

By David McKay Wilson, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago
When Alessandra Biaggi announced on May 24 that she was going to challenge Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in a Democratic primary, I wondered whether voters in Rockland, Westchester north of I-287 and in Putnam were ready for her brand of progressive politics.

She was one of the state Senate’s leading progressive voices, and aligned with Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and other left-leaning political leaders on national issues.

Would the progressive policies that resonate in her state Senate district in southern Westchester and the Bronx ring true up north in the suburbs?

Was Maloney, who serves in party leadership in Washington, D.C. as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, vulnerable to a challenge from the left?

Biaggi certainly gave it her all, attracting 300 volunteers to her grassroots efforts. She raised $800,000, which was plenty to run a competitive race against Maloney in a primary that garnered national attention. She even moved to North Castle to counter criticism about her status as a carpetbagger.

When the votes came in Tuesday night, Biaggi’s dream was dashed. She wasn't going to get a chance to run in November, to do what her grandfather, Mario, had done in the 1970s and 1980s when he represented parts of the Bronx in Congress.

When the ballots were counted, the results showed that Maloney’s popularity in the district remained strong. He beat her soundly, by a margin of 2-to-1. Her defeat means that the 36-year-old will be out of elective office in January, as she gave up her state Senate seat to challenge Maloney.

Biaggi is young. Westchester remains solidly Democratic. She said she doesn’t mind a street fight, like the one she had with Maloney. It will be interesting to see what comes next.

Lawler-Maloney slugfest looms

Expect a slugfest in the upcoming race between Maloney and Assemblyman Mike Lawler, R-Pearl River. Lawler, who swamped the field in the GOP primary, took aim at Maloney in his victory speech Tuesday night.

From his speech: “I actually talk to my neighbors, and more importantly, I listen to them: Here’s what they say: Prices at the pump and at the supermarket are killing us; We’re already paying the highest property taxes in America, we literally can’t afford Maloney’s new tax hikes; We need the SALT tax reversed; cashless bail overturned, and police budgets re-funded; We need solutions in Washington, not endless partisanship and progressive madness, and “We want our children educated, not brainwashed."

It should be interesting over the coming weeks to explore some of these issues in upcoming Tax Watch columns.

Thanks for reading,

David McKay Wilson, columnist  

Email: dwilson3@lohud.com

Twitter: @davidmckay415

Mobile: 914-217-5600   

