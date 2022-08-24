ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doña Ana County okays $3.4 million in state money to upgrade Gardner Dam

By Michael McDevitt, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES - The Doña Ana County Commission voted unanimously during its Aug. 23 meeting to approve a $3.4 million state grant agreement from the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer to construct improvements to the Gardner Dam in the southern part of the county.

The dam, located in La Union, was constructed by a private landowner in the mid-20th century, the county said, using "native materials" and lacking an "engineering analysis" in its design — it has neither a principal nor an emergency spillway, for instance. Monsoon rains last year, the county said, led to the dam suffering damage to its structural integrity "requiring emergency action."

The La Union area recorded nearly 6 inches of rain over just three days in August 2021. The massive amount of water flooded streets, sunk vehicles, ruined homes and resulted in an evacuation order for many of the colonia’s residents.

Gardner Dam is classified as a "high hazard structure" with the Office of State Engineer Dam Safety Bureau, the county said. The dam is now owned and maintained by the Doña Ana County Flood Commission, though it's located on federal land.

While Gardner Dam wasn't one of the dams which overflowed during the August 2021 floods, it came close due to the lack of a spillway. County officials said they pumped water out during the flooding — the equivalent of a residential swimming pool every minute.

In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited Las Cruces to tout the $3.4 million investment in the dam's rehabilitation, which was included in the state's annual budget bill.

The flood commission is proposing "a breach of the dam and construction of a ponding area in the existing pooling area to allow for below grade storage with a controlled release through a ported riser, sending controlled discharge down through the historical flow path." The pond construction is expected to require approximately 185,000 cubic yards of excavation, according to the county.

The material excavated from the site will be used to build up side slopes of the new ponding area and along the breach section of the new structure.

"The proposed action will remove the danger of imminent failure of the structure, and remove the high hazard designation from the dam," a county informational packet stated. "Moving the storage of water from above grade to below grade is a much safer alternative, and allows for more regular operation and maintenance of the facility."

The county said the new ponding area should be enough to hold the entire inflow from the Gardner watershed from a similar event to 2021's flood.

Michael McDevitt is a city and county government reporter for the Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-202-3205, mmcdevitt@lcsun-news.com or @MikeMcDTweets on Twitter.

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

