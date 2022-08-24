Murder victim's daughter: Mom's habits made her a target

The daughter of murder victim Ruby Ditto testified Wednesday her mother always carried a large amount of cash, which made her worried that the 91-year-old woman was a target for crime.

Carol Rudd took the stand on the second day of testimony in the capital murder trial of Byron Jack Rickard, 45, in 30th District Court. He is accused of attacking Ditto at one of her rental properties on April 28, 2019. She died two days later.

Rudd said despite her age, her mother was "very independent" and sometime had between $500 and $1,000 in a fanny pack she always carried. Her mother had several rental properties and Rudd said tenants usually paid in cash.

Wichita Falls police say a witness saw Ditto and Rickard talking at one of the rental properties on North Beverly Drive and later found Ditto lying in the yard suffering from severe head injuries.

Police found Ditto's pickup, a fanny pack and keys at Rickard's address on Garfield Street. He was indicted for murder in connection with remuneration the following June.

Also on Wednesday, forensic pathologist Amber Moss showed jurors autopsy photographs.

Moss testified Ditto appeared to have been struck seven or eight time in a manner "very classic" for a hammer injury. She concluded the cause of the woman's death was blunt force injuries.

Two scientists with the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab also testified about DNA and trace evidence examinations conducted on several items connected to the case.

Both sides rested at midafternoon. Closing statements were scheduled for Thursday morning.

The Wichita County District Attorney's Office is not seeking the death penalty, meaning Rickard would be sentenced to life without parole if he's convicted.