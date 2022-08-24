ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO is eager for Sweden's air force to join the alliance, but Swedish fighter pilots aren't happy with their bosses

By Michael Peck
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

A Swedish JAS-39 Gripen fighter jet.

US Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg

  • Sweden has applied to join NATO, and the alliance has largely welcomed its potential addition.
  • NATO officials are especially interested in Sweden's air force, which has dozens of advanced jets.
  • But Swedish pilots are frustrated with policy changes, and many are considering leaving service.

Even as Sweden prepares to join NATO, Sweden's air force has a problem. Its most experienced fighter pilots are quitting.

"In the fall, around half of the Swedish Armed Forces' fighter pilots may take leave or resign altogether," the Swedish broadcaster SVT reported in July.

One problem is a change to the retirement system, according to the trade union representing the pilots.

"In the past, pilots have been able to retire at the age of 55," Jesper Tengroth, a spokesman for the Swedish Association of Military Officers, told Insider. "But for those born in 1988 or later, the retirement age was raised a few years ago to 67, without any compensation."

Swedish pilots on the flight line during an exercise with the US Air Force.

Swedish Armed Forces

Even Swedish leaders admit there is a problem. "Overnight, they all had their retirement age raised at once," Maj. Gen. Carl-Johan Edström, the chief of the Swedish Air Force, said. "The fact that a number of pilots are applying for leave is almost 100% linked to the new pension agreement."

Many of those pilots feel betrayed. "There are a lot of people my age who have been trained and employed under certain premises which have since been removed," one pilot told SVT.

Not surprisingly, media in Russia — which is unhappy with formerly nonaligned Sweden joining NATO — is playing up the story. "In recent years, the Swedish Armed Forces have been struggling to recruit new pilots and retain existing staff," the state-controlled outlet Sputnik News said.

There are other reasons for the pilot exodus, Jan Kallberg, a nonresident senior fellow with the Center for European Policy Analysis, told Insider.

"I think this has been ongoing for a long time regarding the pilots," said Kallberg, himself a former Swedish army officer. "I think it's the tip of the iceberg. They have felt mistreated for generations."

A technician next to a Swedish C-130 Hercules cargo plane during a NATO exercise in Lithuania in 2014.

PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images

Air force pilots receive relatively low pay compared to the civilian sector, and commercial airlines are hungry for pilots and willing to pay high salaries.

Post-Cold War defense cuts have also slashed the number of flying slots in the air force. "That means that instead of leaving as a pilot at 55, they're now stuck in a defense desk job" for years until they eligible to retire, Kallberg said. Sweden's government intends to ramp up defense spending in the coming years but is still debating how to do so .

Unlike the US military, whose personnel receive a housing allowance, Swedish pilots pay for their own housing. Sweden's entry into NATO could result in some mothballed air bases being reactivated, which in turn would require pilots to pay for new accommodations when they transfer to the new facilities.

Ironically, the question most likely to worry NATO leaders — how a pilot shortage would affect Sweden's military capability — may actually be the least difficult. Sweden has a potent air force , the core of which is six squadrons comprising 96 JAS 39C/D Gripen fighters.

However, Sweden's main contribution to NATO isn't jet fighters but geography, Kallberg said. "Sweden gives operational depth in the high north. NATO will be able to operate air wings from multiple Swedish airfields."

A Swedish pilot in a JAS-39C Gripen.

US Air Force/Lawrence Crespo

Previously, NATO had to rely on a few bases on the Norwegian coast to project power into the Barents Sea, which also borders sensitive military bases in northern Russia .

Sweden is not only a larger nation with more strategic depth than Norway, but it also offers access to both the Barents and the Baltic seas, including bases on Baltic islands that could enable NATO to counter Russian naval and air power in the vital Baltic region.

"If you want to conduct deterrence — or support a fight — in the Baltic, Sweden is a natural staging area," Kallberg said.

Kallberg does see problems in the Swedish military that need to be fixed. While Sweden has a long tradition of contributing troops to UN peacekeeping missions, its army — which uses conscripted troops — is unaccustomed to operating in larger formations for the sort of big-unit combat that might characterize a NATO-Russia war.

But Sweden is serious about meeting its NATO commitments, Kallberg said. "They know they will have to come up with the troops and assets."

Michael Peck is a defense writer whose work has appeared in Forbes, Defense News, Foreign Policy Magazine, and other publications. He holds a master's degree in political science. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 88

cornpop/porkchop
3d ago

NATO another money grabbing deal Trump was right about nato. If we just took the advice of Trump we would be in no danger of any sort because we kept our noses out other countries and Trump worked on keeping us energy dependent and keeping our economy on track and was spending trillions and trillions we were so safe and no nuclear threats yet you put a democrat behind the wheel and we’re at risk of dying we got so many reasons for other countries to just take us out and look what we do play games with Jan6 and instead of fixing our messes we keep getting deeper and deeper into trouble we are doomed

Reply(21)
33
Linda J Holman
3d ago

US military pilots only get a housing allowance if they live OFF BASE. On base pilots get NO ALLOWANCE at all. The article did not clearly state this difference.

Reply(1)
7
roland guay
3d ago

"In recent years." Somehow that doesn't seem the raising of the age for retirement is NATOs fault. 🤔

Reply(1)
12
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
POLITICS
