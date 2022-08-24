ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New food hall opens doors for local chefs

By Katie Rhee
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1J6f_0hU4APDq00

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new food hall has opened up in Prince George’s County, but this one isn’t like your normal food hall with vendors selling out of booths and indoor and outdoor seating options.

Le Fantome is working to bring more than just great food options and a new meeting spot for people in Riverdale Park. The new food hall might have only opened on Monday, but it’s already opening doors for chefs and hungry locals in the DMV.

Carlos Alvarado lives in Riverdale Park and was excited to check out the new food hall. He’s glad the food served at Le Fantome reflects the diversity of the area. He says he already texted friends to meet up for happy hour later this week.

“It’s a place for like people around the community to connect because COVID has changed the way I think about going out and hanging out; kind of want to stay closer to home instead of trucking all the way to D.C.,” Alvarado explained. “It’s nice that the community is still as diverse as it was before and that’s really important so the people who make up the community remain here as it’s getting bigger and like nicer, more well established.”

Krispy Kreme unleashing Doggie Doughnuts Friday

Le Fantome gets its namesake from the french translation of ghost, paying homage to the hall’s ghost kitchens which will soon be home to 6 chefs. It’s also the first food hall in the DMV with ghost kitchens. Ghost kitchens prepare food specifically for take-out or pick-up orders.

DMV native and chef Brandon Williams will soon occupy his kitchen at Le Fantome. While he already has a brick-and-mortar restaurant, FishScale on Florida Avenue NW. He says Le Fantome has allowed him to expand and is providing new chefs the opportunity to get their feet underneath them.

“It really helps like the up-and-coming entrepreneur, it really helps people that are startups and it also helps those who already have restaurants to be able to scale and to grow,” Williams said. “It’s a great opportunity because getting a regular restaurant, a brick-and-mortar can be an onerous task in itself and this gives people an ability to showcase their talent and their food on a level that’s like a beginning level.”

Le Fantome features three spotlight vendors, Sonny & Sons, Horu Sushi Kitchen, and Mok Bar. Sonny & Sons is run by Top Chef season 7 winner and MasterChef judge chef Kevin Sbraga. Chef Sbraga told DC News Now that he is looking forward to collaborating with new chefs utilizing the ghost kitchens.

“There’s a lot of diversity even with three different places. We’ve got you know, bibimbap, we’ve got sushi, we’ve got fried chicken. How cool is it to be also in an environment that blends all that together?” Chef Sbraga explained. “There’s so much opportunity for all of us to collaborate, come together, and create one location with so many different cuisines and varieties and cuisines and so much great food.”

While the three spotlight vendors are already open for business, the ghost kitchens at Le Fantome open next Monday, August 29th.

