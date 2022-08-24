ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu releases National Preparedness Month Events for September 2022

By Samantha Bravo
 3 days ago

In preparation of wildfire season this fall, the City of Malibu is getting ready and helping residents be more prepared with National Preparedness Month events throughout September.

“The Woolsey Fire will forever be a reminder that, in Malibu, we will always face the threat of wildfires, and it is up to all of us to achieve community-wide disaster preparedness,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said. “During National Preparedness Month, I encourage everyone in Malibu to join the City’s excellent events and get started on, or improve upon, their wildfire and disaster preparedness.”

All of Malibu’s National Preparedness Month event descriptions, schedules, signups, and other information are posted on the City website at www.MalibuCity.org/PrepMonth .

Everbridge Disaster Notification System Test Message

Every Thursday at 5:00 PM, no sign-up required

The City will send a weekly test message using the Everbridge Disaster Notification system, which the City has been using for several years for the most serious emergencies that threaten lives and properties, and evacuations. Each week, the City will send a test message to one of Malibu’s Evacuation Zones. Look up your Evacuation Zone at www.MalibuCity.org/Evac .

The Everbridge System is uploaded with nearly every landline and cell phone number attached to a Malibu address; however, residents and businesses can create a profile at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications to enter a street address and additional phone numbers, which helps improve the system’s effectiveness. If you do not receive the test message or would like help updating your Everbridge contact information, contact the Public Safety Office at PublicSafety@MalibuCity.org .

  • Thursday, September 8, 5:00 PM – Evacuation Zone 11
  • Thursday, September 15, 5:00 PM – Evacuation Zone 12
  • Thursday, September 22, 5:00 PM – Evacuation Zone 13
  • Thursday, September 29, 5:00 PM – Evacuation Zone 14

Understanding Fire Weather

Thursday, September 8, 3:00 PM, City Hall

Tuesday, September 20, 4:00 PM, City Hall

Understanding fire weather is critically important to maintaining situational awareness during peak fire season. Join Fire Safety Liaison Gabriel Etcheverry for a free in-person training on how to interpret the fire weather forecast, where to get credible information, and what actions you should take. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Advanced registration is not required.

Annual Community Fire Season Briefing

Tuesday, September 13, 6:00 PM, virtual

All residents, employees, business and organization leaders, students, and other Malibu community members are invited to attend the annual Community Fire Season Briefing. Los Angeles County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Drew Smith, a Fire Behavior Analyst, will give a presentation on local Live Fuel Moisture, expected weather patterns, and what that means for fire conditions in Malibu. The meeting can be viewed live or later on-demand. Video of the meeting will be made available for the public to view after the event. Register for the Zoom event at www.MalibuSafety.Eventbrite.com .

Earthquake Preparedness

Monday, September 19, 3:30 PM, City Hal

Wednesday, September 28, 6:00 PM, virtual

Malibu is uniquely situated to be impacted by both local and distant earthquakes, so preparing now could lessen the impacts of earthquakes when they strike. The City will offer a free Earthquake Preparedness and Home Hazards Training led by Fire Safety Liaison Gregory Hisel to help ensure every home is as safe as possible in an earthquake. RSVP for the Zoom event at www.MalibuSafety.Eventbrite.com .

Home Wildfire Hardening Meets Curb Appeal

Wednesday, September 21, 4:00 PM, City Hall

Thursday, September 29, 6:30 PM, virtual

During a wildfire, millions of burning embers can rain down on your home and property like hail during a storm, and are a major cause of houses burning down in wind-driven wildfires. If these embers land in receptive fuels or become lodged in something easily ignited on or near your house, they can ignite and burn down your home. Fire Safety Liaison Bradley Yocum leads this free training on how to harden your home and select plants and materials that are both fire resistant and visually appealing. RSVP for the Zoom meeting at www.MalibuSafety.Eventbrite.com . Advanced registration is not required for the event at City Hall.

Spanish Language Emergency Preparedness Training

Saturday, September 24, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Malibu Labor Exchange

The City is once again partnering with the Malibu Foundation and Malibu Labor Exchange to provide a free, in-person Spanish-language emergency preparedness training. The Labor Exchange is located at 23595 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265. Ensuring that non-English speaking people who live or work in Malibu have access to the City’s emergency information and emergency preparedness efforts is an important part of the City’s whole-community approach to emergency planning. Advanced registration is not required.

For more information about any of the City’s National Preparedness Month events or for assistance with preparedness, please contact the City’s Public Safety Office at 310-456-2489 or email PublicSafety@MalibuCity.org or visit www.MalibuCity.org/PrepMonth .

