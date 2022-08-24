ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jeff Gordon to race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

By Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urxP1_0hU4A2Fc00

Jeff Gordon will return to a race car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway over Labor Day weekend.

The four-time Brickyard 400 winner will take to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course for IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America event on Sept. 2-4.

Gordon will be among more than 30 drivers competing in Porsche 911 GT3 cars. His entry will be No. 24, the same number he drove throughout his NASCAR career.

From last year: 'It brought the kid out of me': Jeff Gordon returns to dirt track racing at IMS

Gordon, 51, spent his teenage years in living in Pittsboro and all over Indiana before heading to stock cars.

More information about the event is at ims.com .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jeff Gordon to race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Comments / 3

James Akers
3d ago

Wish Jeff would come back and run some sprint car races. Like Kokomo or Lawrenceburg and maybe Eldora 🤔 or come to Plymouth and race with Stewart some weekend 🤔. Back where you started 🤔 😀

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Football Friday Night: August 26th

INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
sprintcarandmidget.com

Grant Goes In Smackdown Opener

KOKOMO, Ind. — Justin Grant continued his winning ways at Kokomo Speedway by leading wire-to-wire in Thursday night‘s 30-lap Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown preliminary feature. Grant gunned into the lead from the front row outside and led throughout en route to his fifth USAC National Sprint Car win...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: August 26

INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
City
Pittsboro, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand

Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

I-70 EB vehicle fire, all lanes blocked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-70 EB has a vehicle on fire between Mohawk Road and Fortville Pike, according to Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle fire is at mile marker 100.2, which is two minutes west of Greenfield. All lanes are blocked for the next hour and...
GREENFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Vehicles#Imsa#Porsche Carrera Cup#Ims Gordon#Indianapolis Star
WANE-TV

Motorcycle hits 2 cars, bursts into flames on I-65

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Seymour, Indiana Thursday afternoon. An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m., spotted 26-year-old Robert Pettry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and Pettry’s driving behavior.
SEYMOUR, IN
95.3 MNC

Red Gold Opens High-Tech Expanded Distribution Center in Madison County

Red Gold, Inc. says high-tech automation is being incorporated at its newly expanded 250,000 square-foot warehouse at its existing distribution center in Alexandria, north of Anderson in Madison County. The company, which is headquartered in Elwood, says the newly expanded warehouse uses a high-tech racking system that allows its products...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
walls102.com

Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident

Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy