Jeff Gordon to race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Jeff Gordon will return to a race car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway over Labor Day weekend.

The four-time Brickyard 400 winner will take to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course for IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America event on Sept. 2-4.

Gordon will be among more than 30 drivers competing in Porsche 911 GT3 cars. His entry will be No. 24, the same number he drove throughout his NASCAR career.

Gordon, 51, spent his teenage years in living in Pittsboro and all over Indiana before heading to stock cars.

More information about the event is at ims.com .

