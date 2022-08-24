Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
School restoration a labor of love for sisters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gone are the days of an old schoolhouse in Codington County being filled with students and a teacher. But head inside and you can still get a history lesson of what rural education looked like many years ago. “It’s just fun to come in...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 28th
MADISON, SD (KELO) — The Steam Threshing Jamboree wraps up today at Historic Prairie Village near Madison, SD. Activities include steam & horse threshing, sawmill demonstrations, parades, plus train and carousel rides. The hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday...
gowatertown.net
Groundbreaking date set for new Watertown Ice Arena
WATERTOWN, S.D.–We now know the date when construction will begin on Watertown’s new ice arena. City Manager Amanda Mack says a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m. The naming rights sponsor for the $31.9 million arena will also be announced at that...
sdpb.org
Questions raised as watershed projects merge in northeastern South Dakota
The merger of two watershed management districts in northeastern South Dakota is raising questions and concerns. Some say the change will create a district that’s too big to handle. The Department of Agriculture recently announced that the Upper Big Sioux watershed project would merge with the Northeast Glacial Lakes...
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR: Madison!
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From a heated college football rivalry to a tradition rich prep football rivalry for Trojan Field and fans in Madison. Less than 24 hours after Dakota State knocked off arch rival Dakota Wesleyan 29-19 the Madison Bulldogs, ranked #1 in South Dakota’s 11A Media Poll, played host to rival and 4th ranked Dell Rapids.
ktwb.com
Moody County Sheriff’s Department preparing to welcome a new member
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Moody County Sheriff’s Department is soon to add a new member. The department posted on its Facebook page that a grant was applied for and granted toward assisting in the purchase of a K-9. Spike made a trip across the ocean from Europe and is now in the United States. He’s expected to be in Flandreau in the upcoming week.
dakotanewsnow.com
Trojans & Tigers kick off 2022 college football season
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - College football is back in the Rushmore State. Headlining the first night was one of the top rivalries in the state on the gridiron as Dakota Wesleyan and Dakota State squared off for their 76th all-time meeting. Dakota News Now had it covered from start to finish featuring live interviews and previews with both coaches in our 5:30 and 6 PM sportscasts.
brookingsradio.com
Three Brookings businesses fail latest alcohol compliance check
The Brookings Police Department conducted Alcohol Compliance checks Wednesday night. A total of 15 locations were checked and three Businesses failed and furnished alcohol to a minor. Those three: Wooden Legs Brewing, Wilbert’s Alehouse and Mosaic Wine Bar. Police also conducted a compliance check in July when four of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota State wins 6th straight in series with DWU with 29-19 victory at Madison
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Zach Brooks threw a pair of first half touchdown passes including a 73-yarder to Canistota’s Tyce Ortman on the game’s first play to build a 14-0 lead at the half and went on to beat DWU 29-19. Jamin Arend ran for 105 yards and a TD and then Austin Lee hit Kiel Nelson to narrow the margin to 14-12. Lee went 24-35-278 yards and 2 TD’s with Nelson catching 12 passes for 121 yards and a score and also rushing for another touchdown. But after the Tigers narrowed the margin to 2, Tamareon Foster returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a score and the Trojans would go on to win their 6th straight over the Tigers in the series that has re-kindled a great rivalry by teams in very close proximity. Brooks threw for 197 yards and a pair of scores for the winning Trojans.
sdstandardnow.com
Brookings pastor Carl Kline asks: Can anyone really feel secure in this dangerous and mixed-up world today?
I’ve been thinking about “security” lately. It’s defined as, “the state of being free from danger or threat.”. Are you kidding? In the world we live in, can anyone feel “secure?” If so, aren’t they living in a fantasy world, or are simply ignorant or oblivious? A rabid dog could kill us tomorrow or a piece of falling satellite hit us on the head. I’m not even going to mention the big three of nuclear weapons, fire or flood from catastrophic climate change (represented by the Marcus Kauffman/Unsplash photo above from the Columbia Climate School website).
amazingmadison.com
Man dies in Moody County crash
One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the...
kelo.com
KELOLAND TV
