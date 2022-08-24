ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Plans moving forward for Slim Chickens location in St. Cloud

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFq2j_0hU49SIP00

St. Cloud will have one of the 13 Slim Chickens locations Waite Park-based business Letnes Restaurant Group has planned across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

A little less than a year ago, Letnes Restaurant Group announced it would be involved in establishing 13 Slim Chickens franchise locations.

The City of St. Cloud has approved and issued a building permit for the foundation for a new restaurant building with the project name "Slim Chickens." It will be at 4181 Second St. S in St. Cloud, near St. Cloud Subaru and Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Letnes Restaurant Group already operates more than two dozen restaurants, including Boulder Tap House, Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill, Olde Brick House and 7 West TapHouse in the St. Cloud area.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Plans moving forward for Slim Chickens location in St. Cloud

Comments / 1

Related
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In St. Cloud, Minnesota

When you think of Minnesota, what comes to mind? Its 10,000 lakes, the Minneapolis skyline, or Paul Bunyan and his blue ox Babe? All of those are certainly iconic aspects of the state. But there’s another side to Minnesota that often goes overlooked: its food. If you’re looking for a great restaurant scene outside of the Twin Cities, look no further than St. Cloud, Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slim Chickens#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Restaurants#Letnes Restaurant Group#Fairfield Inn Suites#Boulder Tap House#Grizzly#St Cloud Times
Bring Me The News

Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
SAINT PAUL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September

The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
msn.com

DeRusha Eats: Top 10 new Minnesota State Fair foods

"On the first day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, I more than 25 different new foods. And I'm paying the price, but I do it for you. Here are my Top 10 new foods, RANKED!" Read Jason's thoughts on new State Fair foods in his Minnesota Monthly column here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON this week. He addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KCCI.com

Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
IOWA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy