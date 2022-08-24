Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Soccer standouts set to begin college careers
A bout of injuries plagued Norwin at the wrong times last girls soccer season, leaving the team and fans wondering what could have been. But every senior player, injured or healthy, has gone on to a college career. All eight of them are set to play at the next level,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week Zero: Penn-Trafford holds off Canon-McMillan
Conlan Greene threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and another score as Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford held off Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan, 35-28, in a nonconference football game Friday night. Daniel Tarabrella caught nine passes for 140 yards and the game’s first...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland football notebook: Secret is out on Latrobe’s Fulton
Latrobe first-year football coach Ron Prady joked Friday night that the “secret’s out” on Robby Fulton IV, his senior running back and linebacker. There won’t be any hiding his secret weapon now. “He’s something else,” Prady said after Fulton, a transfer from Central Catholic, rushed for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Freeport no stranger to christening H.S. football stadiums
While Freeport opened its new stadium six years ago, the Yellowjackets will help christen another new stadium Friday. Freeport will help South Allegheny open its new facility Friday at the school’s campus in Liberty Borough. But Freeport being on hand to open a new stadium is nothing new. Besides...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars surges past Montour as coach Eric Kasperowicz wins in return to sidelines
A year ago, coaches and players throughout Western Pennsylvania had a familiar refrain following their Week Zero contests. They got, as so many said, “back to normal.”. Eric Kasperowicz finally got to experience that. The former Pine-Richland coach, who was controversially ousted last spring by the school’s administration, returned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic runs away from Mt. Pleasant
A late-August dogfight became a rout in a hurry. Did lightning provide Greensburg Central Catholic a spark?. Da’sjon Craggette rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns during a crucial second-half rally, Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards and two scores and Greensburg Central Catholic tallied 28 third-quarter points after a lengthy weather delay to run away from host Mt. Pleasant, 56-35, on Friday night in a season-opening WPIAL football game.
