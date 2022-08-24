Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Woman critical after found shot in her car in Redan, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said. When police arrived...
Man shot at Cobb County apartments, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. All police would confirm is that a man was shot. We do not know if...
CBS 46
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
CBS 46
7-year-old shot and killed during family gathering, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police said that a child was shot and killed overnight. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday. “Any death is tragic but when a child is involved, it really hits close to home,” said Deputy Chief Charles...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows man berating truck driver in racial tirade in Cherokee County
ACWORTH, Ga. - A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after he was caught on camera hurling racial slurs towards a truck driver outside a Cherokee County McDonald’s. The sheriff’s office confirms the incident. "Dumba** n**** that don’t know where to park his f***ing truck," the...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 2 teens arrested, 1 on the run for murder of Suwanee 16-year-old
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police say they have two teenage suspects in custody and are searching for one other fugitive on the run for the murder of a teen in the parking lot of a Suwanee apartment complex in July. On the afternoon of July 19, Officers were called out to...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman hit by car in Buckhead thrown about 30 feet, video shows driver never stopped
ATLANTA - A Georgia parent is sharing her pain after her daughter was hit and left for dead on a Buckhead street last weekend. Valerie Pableo's mom Ann Rutherford acknowledges that her daughter was illegally crossing, but the driver, who had a green light, hit the woman and never slowed or stopped.
fox5atlanta.com
Man exposes himself to customers at 2 Canton stores, police say
CANTON, Ga. - Police have arrested a Holly Springs man for exposing himself inside two Canton area stores in the last two months. Donald Harris, 48, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of public indecency. Warrants were taken out for Harris for two separate incidents. On July...
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
fox5atlanta.com
Man who followed teenage girl home from job arrested for DUI, deputies say
BRASELTON, Ga. - A 24-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges after Jackson County Sheriff's deputies say he followed a teenager home on Thursday night. Volodymyr Ionashku, of Hoschton, was charged with DUI, driving while unlicensed, and failure to maintain lanes. Deputies say it started shortly after 10:20 p.m., when...
Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot near UGA campus, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A teenager was shot just a block away from the University of Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say. Officers were called to Clayton Street near Jackson Street, which is a block from UGA’s famed arch, at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
msn.com
5 arrested after massive north Ga. drug house raid, GBI says
Five people are facing charges after a north Georgia task force raided a house they say was known for selling drugs. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they began an investigation into the house last month. Earlier this week, agents, along with police...
Clayton County deputy patrol cruiser involved in crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputy cruiser Thursday night. A patrol car was towed away from the crash site along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro near Mount Zion Road. Traffic was backed up around A Town Wings and The Juicy...
accesswdun.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
WXIA 11 Alive
3 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting | Live
Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a shooting in Midtown Atlanta where at least three people have been hurt. APD is asking residents to stay off of roads.
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls released | Peachtree City Walmart fire
We're getting new insight into the first few moments of a fire that damaged a Walmart in Peachtree City. That fire is now being investigated as arson.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County family says they were scammed out of nearly $50,000 by pool builder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - When Shaun and Sara Page moved to Cobb County more than a year ago, they came with a plan. "We moved here wanting to build our dream home and our dream pool," Sara said. They got the home, but the pool quickly became a problem. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
