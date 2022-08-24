ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Woman critical after found shot in her car in Redan, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said. When police arrived...
REDAN, GA
11Alive

Man shot at Cobb County apartments, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. All police would confirm is that a man was shot. We do not know if...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
LITHONIA, GA
CBS 46

7-year-old shot and killed during family gathering, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police said that a child was shot and killed overnight. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday. “Any death is tragic but when a child is involved, it really hits close to home,” said Deputy Chief Charles...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Milton, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Milton, GA
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Chick Fil A#Fast Food Restaurant
fox5atlanta.com

Man exposes himself to customers at 2 Canton stores, police say

CANTON, Ga. - Police have arrested a Holly Springs man for exposing himself inside two Canton area stores in the last two months. Donald Harris, 48, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of public indecency. Warrants were taken out for Harris for two separate incidents. On July...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man who followed teenage girl home from job arrested for DUI, deputies say

BRASELTON, Ga. - A 24-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges after Jackson County Sheriff's deputies say he followed a teenager home on Thursday night. Volodymyr Ionashku, of Hoschton, was charged with DUI, driving while unlicensed, and failure to maintain lanes. Deputies say it started shortly after 10:20 p.m., when...
HOSCHTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
msn.com

5 arrested after massive north Ga. drug house raid, GBI says

Five people are facing charges after a north Georgia task force raided a house they say was known for selling drugs. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they began an investigation into the house last month. Earlier this week, agents, along with police...
BALDWIN, GA
11Alive

Clayton County deputy patrol cruiser involved in crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputy cruiser Thursday night. A patrol car was towed away from the crash site along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro near Mount Zion Road. Traffic was backed up around A Town Wings and The Juicy...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
HAMPTON, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy