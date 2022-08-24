Read full article on original website
EKY sheriff’s department warning businesses of ATM robberies
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking local businesses with ATMs to make sure their security measures are working properly. Officials said they are monitoring a group of thieves who have damaged and stolen from ATMs around Whitley, Laurel and Knox Counties.
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
Wayne County woman arrested after stealing three cars
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Police Department were busy Friday morning trying to find three stolen cars. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., someone called Wayne County 911 to report a stolen car. The car was taken from South Main Street. It...
Escaped Barren County Inmate Found In Pulaski County
An escaped Barren County inmate has been found in Pulaski County. Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said 33-year-old Donald Shelton escaped from an assigned work release on Hiseville Park Road on August 5th just before 11:30 a.m., and alerts were sent out statewide to law enforcement. Shelton had two addresses previously used that were in Pulaski County. Deputies reported they saw Shelton as a passenger in a vehicle on East Highway 914 and pulled them over. Shelton ran from the vehicle, but was eventually caught and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest. Police also served warrants from Barren County for the original work detail escape. According to Kentucky State Police, Shelton was originally jailed in the Barren County Detention Center for first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and bail jumping.
Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room
An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
Sheriff: Man arrested in reported stolen car, found with meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Wednesday morning, a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office made a traffic stop on a car with equipment violations. After a license plate check, the deputy found out the car was reported stolen. A release from the sheriff’s office said a quick...
Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Officials say that a woman was recently arrested on drug-related-charges following the execution of a search warrant at her house. On Monday, detectives were investigating a suspected drug trafficker near the Garnet Court area. During the investigation, they managed to gather enough evidence to request a search warrant.
Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case
Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
Wayne County man sentenced to 70 years on rape charges
A Wayne County man was sentenced to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of eight counts of rape. Circuit Judge Vernon Miniard sentenced Jose Anibal Figuerda Sanchez to the jury-recommended 70 years. A press release from earlier this year by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office said Sanchez repeatedly...
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
Three local residents indicted in Adair County
Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
Dog Leads Police To Suspect Hiding Under Truck
Some heroes get a medal and a tickertape parade. But Max is happy with a new bone and a shady place to cool off. Max is five years old. His family say he’s a good judge of character. He can be very affectionate if he likes you. But he doesn’t like everybody.
Locals Indicted On Drug And Child Endangerment Charges
Two local people have been indicted on drug and child endangerment charges. Last week, Ashley Brown, 28, and Henry Baker, 55, both of 584 Crozier Drive, were indicted on drug charges stemming from a May 22 drug bust. On that date, officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department searched the residence...
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering following an incident involving a riding lawnmower. Around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the scene near John Parker Road. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the...
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
Stapleton arrested on several charges
Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning. Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found. Officer...
