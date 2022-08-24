Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
WYFF4.com
Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
WYFF4.com
Crews called to fire in Cherokee County
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Crews were called to a fire in Cherokee County Sunday morning. Gaffney fire told us the fire is near Stage Coach Road and Edgewater Drive in Gaffney. No other details have been released. Stay with WYFF 4 for updates.
3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
Suspect wanted in shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Saturday night. Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. along Deas Street, not far from Cherry Road, in Rock Hill. A 36-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at South Carolina dirt track
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS/WBTW) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 53-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night during a race at the Lancaster Motor Speedway in South Carolina, authorities said. Lancaster police were called to the speedway at about 11 p.m. and found the victim, later identified […]
Woman arrested on drug charges in Pickens Co.
Pickens County Sheriff's Office arrested an Easley woman on drug-related charges.
SLED investigating inmate death in Abbeville Co.
Abbeville County Coroner's Office and SLED are investigating an inmate death that happened at the county detention facility Friday evening.
Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said. The driver of the SUV […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to identify the person who allegedly robbed a gas station on Friday night. Deputies said the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven along Highway 81 North. According to deputies, he left the area in a...
Upstate woman dead after being hit by stray bullet
An Upstate woman is dead after investigators say, she was hit with a stray bullet over the weekend. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home in Gaffney just after 6:30 Saturday night.
Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash reported in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The coroner was called to a crash Friday morning in Spartanburg County. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on Highway 9 near Bible Church Road. Troopers report the roadway is blocked in this area. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) No other...
Deputies: Man hit by car during altercation in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Veterans Street around 6 a.m. Deputies were told the man was having a dispute with his former girlfriend. Deputies said the woman was […]
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
msn.com
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
Police looking for endangered Mauldin woman
Mauldin Police are searching for a woman missing from the area, who is believed to be endangered.
