Cowen Digital Expands Institutional Division with Crypto-Native Appointments

Cowen Digital LLC, the digital asset division of Cowen Inc., has announced “a series of new appointments drawn from leading digital asset businesses to expand the firm’s Institutional sales team.”. Among the executives reportedly “joining the team is Director of Institutional Sales, Jackie Rose, formerly Head of Institutional...
NearPay Introduces Virtual Crypto Cards, Wallet Apps for iOS, Android

NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android “to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.”. NearPay Wallet is now “available on all platforms, including Web, iOS and Android. With NearPay you can buy crypto...
Digital Custody Solution Provider Liminal Supports Staking on Polygon Network

Liminal, a wallet operations infrastructure, extended its existing partnership with Polygon to offer staking “within the digital wallet platform.”. Digital asset holders may now “benefit from the security of Liminal’s self-custody wallets along with the earnings potential of staking on Polygon.” Furthermore, with this announcement Polygon’s existing clients may also “access security features of Liminal on Polygon Network’s on-chain transactions.”
