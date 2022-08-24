ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Blue Devils host Blue Tornado in season opener

Gate City just missed the football postseason last year. This year the Blue Devils have goals of playing past Week 11, and Friday’s season opener against Richlands is the first test to see how far coach Jeremy Houseright’s squad has come.
GATE CITY, VA
WJHL

Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
KINGSPORT, TN
gowasps.com

Emory & Henry Volleyball Concludes Play In The Seahawk Invitational Saturday

NAMPA, Idaho – The Emory & Henry College Volleyball Team (0-4) closed out its opening weekend at the Seahawk Invitational on Saturday with another pair of matches. The Wasps faced off against the Rollins College Tars (1-3) and the host Northwest Nazarene University (3-1) in the final day of the tournament.
EMORY, VA
gowasps.com

Emory & Henry Volleyball Drops A Pair Of Matches To Start The 2022 Campaign

NAMPA, Idaho – The Emory & Henry College Volleyball Team (0-2) got the 2022 season started on Friday with two matches at the Seahawk Invitational, hosted by Northwest Nazarene University. The Wasps fell to the Dustdevils of Texas A&M International University (1-1) by a 3-0 score and lost a 3-0 decision to the Azusa Pacific University Cougars (3-1). The Basics.
EMORY, VA
1450wlaf.com

Browning’s carrying on family tradition

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WLAF) – Cora Browning wore jersey 24 during her stellar career as a member of the Campbell County Lady Cougar basketball team. However, her mother, Jill Cox-Browning, donned jersey number 30 during her all-state career at Campbell High. Now, a freshman at Milligan University, Browning is wearing her mother’s number, number 30.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Warriors overwhelm Spartans

NORTON — Braeden Church starred on offense, Nate West came up big defensively and Wise Central whipped Eastside 41-7 on Friday night in the football season opener for both teams. Church generated 182 yards of total offense, completing 7 of 9 passes for 139 yards and gaining 43 on...
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Bristol Berry Bowls

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pandemic project has become a popular hit across the Tri-Cities. Bristol Berry Bowls opened in April 2021, and it was a challenge but one the owners took head-on. “At first, we were nervous, but I really feel like it helped a little bit because people could come to the food […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores

Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
CLEVELAND, TN
wjhl.com

Driving with Daytime by FriendshipCars.com: Visiting Big Stone Gap, The Hidden Gem of Southwest Virginia

Chris takes us for a visit to Big Stone Gap, Virginia for this edition of Driving with Daytime by FriendshipCars.com! We visit local restaurants, small businesses, outdoor theatres, and museums that all work together, to make Big Stone Gap a great destination to visit in Southwest Virginia! Thanks to Friendship Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge & Ram for the wonderful Jeep Wrangler for Driving with Daytime! A special Thank you to Kim Smith and The Heart of Appalachia group, and a BIG THANK YOU to all the folks in Big Stone Gap for all their hospitality!
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Gov. Lee to attend TN Hills Bristol groundbreaking Aug. 30

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event. A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US […]
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments

BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Get plugged into Kingsport

Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
KINGSPORT, TN

