The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. Dabbs
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Brown rides into Richlands record book in season-opening win over Gate City
GATE CITY — Dylan Brown rushed into the Richlands record book Friday. The senior ran for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries to lead the Blue Tornado to a 27-13 nondistrict win over Gate City in the season opener at Legion Field.
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils host Blue Tornado in season opener
Gate City just missed the football postseason last year. This year the Blue Devils have goals of playing past Week 11, and Friday’s season opener against Richlands is the first test to see how far coach Jeremy Houseright’s squad has come.
Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
gowasps.com
Emory & Henry Volleyball Concludes Play In The Seahawk Invitational Saturday
NAMPA, Idaho – The Emory & Henry College Volleyball Team (0-4) closed out its opening weekend at the Seahawk Invitational on Saturday with another pair of matches. The Wasps faced off against the Rollins College Tars (1-3) and the host Northwest Nazarene University (3-1) in the final day of the tournament.
gowasps.com
Emory & Henry Volleyball Drops A Pair Of Matches To Start The 2022 Campaign
NAMPA, Idaho – The Emory & Henry College Volleyball Team (0-2) got the 2022 season started on Friday with two matches at the Seahawk Invitational, hosted by Northwest Nazarene University. The Wasps fell to the Dustdevils of Texas A&M International University (1-1) by a 3-0 score and lost a 3-0 decision to the Azusa Pacific University Cougars (3-1). The Basics.
1450wlaf.com
Browning’s carrying on family tradition
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WLAF) – Cora Browning wore jersey 24 during her stellar career as a member of the Campbell County Lady Cougar basketball team. However, her mother, Jill Cox-Browning, donned jersey number 30 during her all-state career at Campbell High. Now, a freshman at Milligan University, Browning is wearing her mother’s number, number 30.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Warriors overwhelm Spartans
NORTON — Braeden Church starred on offense, Nate West came up big defensively and Wise Central whipped Eastside 41-7 on Friday night in the football season opener for both teams. Church generated 182 yards of total offense, completing 7 of 9 passes for 139 yards and gaining 43 on...
Virginia woman wins $100,000 with a lucky lottery ticket purchased at a convenience store
CONGRATS! Lesa Wilson bought a Crossword 5X ticket at the Fas Mart at 12882 Governor GC Perry Highway in Pounding Mill last month and never expecting to walk out with a $100,000 winning lottery ticket, according to a Virginia Lottery announcement.
Johnson City Press
Climbing up that hill – Sports Car Club of America arrives for hill climb rally in Norton
NORTON – The Norton Expo Center and Park Avenue turned into a combination vehicle inspection station and block party Friday as the city got ready for the sound of horsepower this weekend. The Sports Car Club of America will take over a 1.75-mile stretch of the road between the...
Food Truck Friday: Bristol Berry Bowls
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pandemic project has become a popular hit across the Tri-Cities. Bristol Berry Bowls opened in April 2021, and it was a challenge but one the owners took head-on. “At first, we were nervous, but I really feel like it helped a little bit because people could come to the food […]
TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores
Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
wjhl.com
Driving with Daytime by FriendshipCars.com: Visiting Big Stone Gap, The Hidden Gem of Southwest Virginia
Chris takes us for a visit to Big Stone Gap, Virginia for this edition of Driving with Daytime by FriendshipCars.com! We visit local restaurants, small businesses, outdoor theatres, and museums that all work together, to make Big Stone Gap a great destination to visit in Southwest Virginia! Thanks to Friendship Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge & Ram for the wonderful Jeep Wrangler for Driving with Daytime! A special Thank you to Kim Smith and The Heart of Appalachia group, and a BIG THANK YOU to all the folks in Big Stone Gap for all their hospitality!
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
Johnson City Press
New LGBTQ-led church coming to Johnson City
There is a new church coming to Johnson City that wants to go beyond just being inclusive. Christ’s Redemption Church, which is led by Alex and Chris Burchnell and Curtis Walsh, is a sabbath-
ice365.com
Revenue at Hard Rock’s new Virginia casino hits $11.7m in debut month
The temporary Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opened its doors on July 8 having received a license from the Virginia Lottery Board in April this year. Construction work is ongoing for a permanent facility in the city, with this expected to open in the summer of 2024. For July,...
Gov. Lee to attend TN Hills Bristol groundbreaking Aug. 30
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event. A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US […]
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
Kingsport Times-News
Get plugged into Kingsport
Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
