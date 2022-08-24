Cape Coral’s Cultural Park Theatre celebrates 60th anniversary with massive makeover

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – To celebrate its 60th season, Cultural Park Theater in Cape Coral is getting an overhaul.

“Basically every nook and cranny is getting touched to try to bring it up to date,” said Executive Director Mark Fleming.

Fleming stepped into his role in March of this year. Since then, he’s been working on the redesign.

He said the first thing guests will notice as they walk in is a renovated lobby. It will now function as a lounge with Art Deco decor, high-top tables, and even a new entrance as you walk into a show. New TV screens will display guests, sponsors and upcoming shows.

“I think if people have never been here, once they come, they’ll come back,” said Jamie Odegaard, who’s volunteering to help with the renovation.

Fleming said the future of the theater won’t be limited to its walls. Concerts and other outdoor events will eventually overflow into Cultural Park.

“We’re trying to become a facility that’s not just quote theater,” said Fleming.

Another change guests will notice is a drop in ticket prices. Tickets are $3-$5 cheaper for plays and musicals. New to this season, tickets will also be able to be bought online.

For more information about the Cultural Park Theatre, including upcoming shows and to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE