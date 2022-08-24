Read full article on original website
Death Valley National Park closes after rare flooding event
No one expects flash flooding in a hot desert environment. However, as extreme weather events become more common and severe worldwide, people may need to start expecting the unexpected. Recently, Death Valley National Park was the site of one such weather anomaly. As one of the driest and hottest areas in the United States, Death Valley was hit hard by heavy rainfall and flooding on Monday, Aug. 1, and Friday, Aug. 5. The park plans to remain closed into next week. “The heavy rain that caused the devastating flooding at Death Valley was an extremely rare, 1000-year event,” Daniel Berc, a...
Hiker, 31, found dead near Lake Havasu City; Crews rescue at least three hikers in Valley on Sunday
A 31-year-old hiker who went missing at Sara Park near Lake Havasu City on Friday was found dead Saturday afternoon after parting ways with a group of hikers who were suffering from dehydration and heat exhaustion. According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office, deputies were requested to help locate four people who had gone hiking earlier...
