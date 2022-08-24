ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak

For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, is also being cited for failing to implement basic infection-control protocols in the midst […] The post State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GLENWOOD, IA
kjan.com

Wind and heavy rain pummel parts of western/central Iowa Saturday night

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Fierce winds and heavy rain blew through parts of western and central Iowa, Saturday evening and night, causing a power outage for part of Atlantic, as tree limbs broke and fell on power lines. As with previous Derecho-type winds, trees were left shredded in some areas, especially in downtown Atlantic, where KJAN’s Lori Murphy snapped some pictures of the damage. (See photo’s, click on image to enlarge). Winds gusting up to 55-miles per hour caused tree damage in Red Oak at around 6:30-p.m.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Glenwood Resource Center faces additional fines in the death of a resident

(Glenwood, Iowa —The Glenwood Resource Center faces state fines for the death of a second resident this year. KCCI says officials with the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals say a staff member failed to notify a doctor when a 62-year-old woman’s heart rate dropped back in May. The woman died soon after.
GLENWOOD, IA
msn.com

Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here’s an example of not everyone paying their fair share. Along one Omaha street, 33 homes have parking pads on the city’s right of way. Yet only one homeowner is paying a lease fee. That’s why an Omaha city ordinance is being enforced three decades after it was put on the books.
OMAHA, NE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Omaha

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa

Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic...
ATLANTIC, IA
agupdate.com

Farmer retrofits his shop after surgeries

FARRAGUT, Iowa — Five knee replacements. Two shoulder replacements. Three wrist fusion surgeries. Dick Ohrt has a lot of metal in him, but not as much as his shop. That’s his happy place — the place he goes to do the things he loves. When your passion...
FARRAGUT, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa

ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Upcoming shooting event benefits children’s program and Cass County Republicans

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The owner of an ag chemical supply company near Atlantic is hosting the Cass County Republicans Trap Shoot and BBQ tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 27th.) Erich Wickman, owner of Wickman Chemical, says the trap shoot takes place on his property north of Atlantic across from his place of business, off Highway 71, to the east, and will feature Republican candidates for office.
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

No injuries following a collision in Union County

(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday (today), said no injuries were reported following a collision that occurred just before seven-a.m., Friday, on the east side of Creston. Authorities say a 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 41-year-old Russell W. Peterson, of Creston, was eastbound on Highway 44. A 2020 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer equipped with a grain hopper, and driven by 45-year-old Adam R. Taylor, of Grand River, was westbound on Highway 34.
UNION COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

1 injured during I-80 crash in Cass County

(Brayton, Iowa) – A man on a motorcycle was injured during a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 this (Saturday) morning, in Cass County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 26-year-old Carlos Alberto Espinoza Herrera (address unknown) was on the outside shoulder of I-80, riding a 2012 Honda CBR-250 motorcycle near the 59.6-mile marker (two-miles west of the Brayton/Atlantic Exit) at around 6-a.m., when he merged onto the outside lane.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Threat made to Dallas County Hospital

PERRY, Iowa — A heavy police presence filled Dallas County Hospital in Perry on Friday night. According to officials, a threat was made to the hospital around 9 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies were called out for caution. Patients and staff were evacuated while investigating the situation. Authorities say...
PERRY, IA

