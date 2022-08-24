Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seneca Valley hangs on as late field-goal attempt by Penn Hills is off target
A back-and-forth game between the Class 5A Penn Hills and 6A Seneca Valley came down to the final play as Penn Hills kicker Owen Williams missed a 34-yard field goal to allow the Raiders to hang onto a 17-15 victory in Week Zero. “It was an ugly win, but it...
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland football notebook: Secret is out on Latrobe’s Fulton
Latrobe first-year football coach Ron Prady joked Friday night that the “secret’s out” on Robby Fulton IV, his senior running back and linebacker. There won’t be any hiding his secret weapon now. “He’s something else,” Prady said after Fulton, a transfer from Central Catholic, rushed for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week Zero: Penn-Trafford holds off Canon-McMillan
Conlan Greene threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and another score as Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford held off Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan, 35-28, in a nonconference football game Friday night. Daniel Tarabrella caught nine passes for 140 yards and the game’s first...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Freeport no stranger to christening H.S. football stadiums
While Freeport opened its new stadium six years ago, the Yellowjackets will help christen another new stadium Friday. Freeport will help South Allegheny open its new facility Friday at the school’s campus in Liberty Borough. But Freeport being on hand to open a new stadium is nothing new. Besides...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area, Norwin volleyball teams ready to play outdoors again
The Kiski Area and Norwin girls volleyball teams kick off their seasons Monday evening, and for the second year in a row, the rivals will take their nonsection matchup outside. The Cavaliers and Knights expect a big crowd and good weather for the Pack the Park Volleyball Classic, an event...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Backyard Brawl breakdown: Pitt's top 5 wins in the series vs. WVU
The football teams of Pitt and West Virginia started playing each other in 1895. The Mountaineers won the first three games by scores of 8-0, 6-0 and 6-5. They decided to keep playing, anyway. In 1904, after scoring a total of 29 points over six games, Pitt won 53-0, starting...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Florida State too much for Duquesne in season opener
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili surpassed 100 rushing yards, and Florida State dominated Duquesne, 47-7, in a lightning-delayed game Saturday. The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and opened the season with a victory for the first time since 2016. Ward (14 carries, 127 yards),...
wtae.com
Operation Football: Friday's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — High school football returns this weekend, as a new season kicks off in western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Mt. Lebanon at Gateway. Penn-Trafford at Canon-McMillan. West Allegheny at Moon Area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dashawn Carter boosts South Allegheny past Yough
South Allegheny’s first drive of the new season didn’t exactly provide ideal results. The Gladiators converted a 25-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage before committing four penalties and eventually punting on a fourth-and-46 deep in their own territory. “We had a good gain right there and...
Hempfield rolls past Greensburg Salem in game shortened by lightning
The only thing that slowed down the Hempfield football team’s offense Friday was a lightning delay at the end of the first half. Play was stopped with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the first half because of lightning in the area. The game was called at 9:15 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic runs away from Mt. Pleasant
A late-August dogfight became a rout in a hurry. Did lightning provide Greensburg Central Catholic a spark?. Da’sjon Craggette rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns during a crucial second-half rally, Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards and two scores and Greensburg Central Catholic tallied 28 third-quarter points after a lengthy weather delay to run away from host Mt. Pleasant, 56-35, on Friday night in a season-opening WPIAL football game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement
Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season, the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense.
Bishop Canevin football coach Richard Johnson suspended for Steel-High game for using ineligible player
One of the top games involving a WPIAL football team on opening weekend is Friday night with Bishop Canevin vs. Steelton-Highspire, a matchup featuring the top two ranked Class 1A teams in the state. But Bishop Canevin will be without coach Richard Johnson. Johnson has been suspended one game for...
Daily Athenaeum
'The Backyard Brawl': A brief history of the matchup between WVU and Pitt
The Backyard Brawl, a matchup between Pittsburgh and West Virginia University, is one of the most notable rivalries the history of both schools. There have been more than a hundred unique matchups since 1895, when the rivalry first began. On Sept. 1, WVU will face off against Pittsburgh once again,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe dominates Derry in football opener
Neighboring rivals Latrobe and Derry had a lot in common heading into their season-opening matchup. Both have new coaches — Ron Prady at Latrobe, Mike Arone at Derry. Both are stepping down to new classifications — Latrobe to Class 4A, Derry to 2A. Both have switched to odd-man...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Running game helps propel Plum past Kiski Area in opener
In their first meeting since 2017 and the 34th overall between the football teams, Plum scored 21 second-half points to come away with a 35-14 opening-night victory over Kiski Area. Both teams were conference opponents from 2014-17, and, despite the loss, Kiski Area still holds a (17-16-1) lead in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell uses ground game to earn season-opening win over Jeannette
Burrell opened the season with a win over an old nemesis. The Bucs defeated Jeannette for the first time since 1993 with a 31-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Friday at McKee Stadium. Jeannette still has a 15-4 lead in the all-time series that dates to 1971. The Bucs used...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars surges past Montour as coach Eric Kasperowicz wins in return to sidelines
A year ago, coaches and players throughout Western Pennsylvania had a familiar refrain following their Week Zero contests. They got, as so many said, “back to normal.”. Eric Kasperowicz finally got to experience that. The former Pine-Richland coach, who was controversially ousted last spring by the school’s administration, returned...
