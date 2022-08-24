Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season, the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO