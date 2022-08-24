Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Naples changing water disinfection process through September
Naples residents may notice their tap water tastes a little different on Thursday, as the city is changing its water disinfection process. Those of you on kidney dialysis will need to contact your supplier or a physician to install proper filtering devices if needed. The same goes for those with fish tanks; officials say to visit a pet store for pre-treatment of the water to avoid any problems with the chlorine.
WINKNEWS.com
David Lawrence Center wants to bring Alzheimer’s research hub to Southwest Florida
The David Lawrence Center says there are about 20,000 people with Alzheimer’s in Southwest Florida, a disease that affects not only the person living with it but those around them. Alzheimer’s is a disease that gradually causes people to lose their memory. It’s a hard reality for caregivers who...
WINKNEWS.com
Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida
Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier’s planning commission discussing medical marijuana dispensaries
New medical marijuana dispensaries could open near you. Collier County is discussing whether to allow them to operate in the unincorporated areas of the county. It is legal in the State of Florida to have these dispensaries but Collier County has not allowed them. That could change, but it will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Short on shoes: The United Way needs your help to fulfill community need
A Southwest Florida nonprofit is in need of shoes to help the community. United Way started the school year with tons of shoes, but now the shelves are empty. Because of inflation, lots of parents face tough decisions about whether they can pay the rent, utilities, gas and food. For...
WINKNEWS.com
Free seminar for Lee County homeowners seeking property tax relief
An explosion in Southwest Florida home values means you’ll pay more in property taxes, but the Lee County Clerk of Court is hosting a free online seminar Wednesday afternoon on how homeowners can get relief by filing a petition. Filing the petition can be done online for only $15....
WINKNEWS.com
Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County
Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County School Board adopts policy to follow Parents Bill of Rights
The Lee County School Board adopted the Parent’s Bill of Rights during their Tuesday meeting. Considering all the opinions thrown at the Parents’ Bill of Rights, the discussion during the meeting was very tame. And in a rare sight, the Lee County School Board was almost in total...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man accused of construction fraud turns himself in
A Collier County man has turned himself in after an investigation into construction fraud by the State Attorney’s Office. The State Attorney’s Office says William Burgess, 67, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Burgess is facing a first-degree felony for a scheme to...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County school district discussing changes to school zones
There is a push to make things easier on parents and shorten your child’s bus ride. Lee schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier is trying to help your child attend a school closer to home. Right now, a lottery system determines where your child goes to school, resulting in many being...
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC assures customers there may be some relief in sight for power bills
The cost of living keeps ballooning out of control, and one bill that many people are telling WINK News is causing their wallet to take a hit is their power bill. Recently WINK News told you about the drastic increases some people and businesses have seen. In Cape Coral, one man even filed a petition against LCEC over the recent rate hikes.
WINKNEWS.com
Updated COVID-19 booster to be available in SWFL after Labor Day
Updated COVID-19 booster shots, tailored to the most widespread virus variants, will be available within days. The BA.5 variant of the omicron strain is dominant, and shots will help protect you as we head into the fall. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the vaccine will be outdated if the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County neighbors push back against Corkscrew Road development
Lee County leaders and neighbors are weighing the age-old conflict between development and conservation as the county moves forward with a project at the east end of Corkscrew Road. The plan is to use 6,000 acres of property along Corkscrew to build new homes. That land is currently being used...
WINKNEWS.com
Island Park residents say more needs to be done to prevent Ten Mile Canal flooding
Five years ago, people living in Island Park in south Fort Myers had to deal with flooding after days of rainfall. Some areas logged about 30 feet of rain before Hurricane Irma hit, making things worse. Fast forward to 2022, the county has dredged part of Ten Mile Canal to...
WINKNEWS.com
Charter school board members file lawsuit claiming ‘abuse of power’ at Collier County charter school
A Southwest Florida charter school is fighting back against what it calls years of “abuse of power.” Two school board members filed a lawsuit against 11 separate parties, including the wife of a prominent elected official. Kelly Lichter and David Bolduc are board members at Mason Classical Academy...
WINKNEWS.com
Arrest report details student threat to East Naples Middle School; school threats on the rise
School threats across the nation are on the rise. Here in Southwest Florida, there have been five threats over the past week alone. Now, parents are on edge about their kids going to school. On Tuesday Maryann Gallegos, principal at East Naples Middle School, had to notify the community of...
WINKNEWS.com
Technical difficulties during primary election in Lee County did not impact results
WINK News learned about voting machine issues in Lee County during last week’s primary election. Two precincts in Lee County had problems tabulating votes due to technical difficulties. The supervisor of elections said the issues did affect the vote counting process but did not affect the final tallies. Precinct...
WINKNEWS.com
Water lily festival happening on Saturday and Sunday
Waterlily Weekend is happening Saturday and Sunday at Naples Botanical Garden. Many people look forward to seeing the beauty of tropical plants come to life at the Naples Botanical Garden. This labor day weekend people will see them firsthand as they tour the 170 acres they live at. But there’s...
WINKNEWS.com
Construction ongoing on Fowler Street, but it won’t fix the flooding issue
Drivers have to deal with the fear of getting stuck on a busy street because of heavy flooding. It happens every time there’s rain on Fowler Street. At the moment, part of Fowler Street is closed as crews work on sewage lines, but the construction has nothing to do with the flooding issue.
WINKNEWS.com
Bystanders help recover a boat that’s sinking into Bimini Basin
People who know the owner of a sinking boat headed over to the basin to see it for themselves. A man and his cousin who do not wish to be named were helping to clean out the sinking boat on Thursday. The man said he was cleaning the boat to...
Comments / 0