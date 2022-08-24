ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Naples changing water disinfection process through September

Naples residents may notice their tap water tastes a little different on Thursday, as the city is changing its water disinfection process. Those of you on kidney dialysis will need to contact your supplier or a physician to install proper filtering devices if needed. The same goes for those with fish tanks; officials say to visit a pet store for pre-treatment of the water to avoid any problems with the chlorine.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida

Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
Collier County, FL
Society
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Free seminar for Lee County homeowners seeking property tax relief

An explosion in Southwest Florida home values means you’ll pay more in property taxes, but the Lee County Clerk of Court is hosting a free online seminar Wednesday afternoon on how homeowners can get relief by filing a petition. Filing the petition can be done online for only $15....
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County

Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#The Naples Senior Center#The Campbell Lodge#St Matthews House
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County school district discussing changes to school zones

There is a push to make things easier on parents and shorten your child’s bus ride. Lee schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier is trying to help your child attend a school closer to home. Right now, a lottery system determines where your child goes to school, resulting in many being...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC assures customers there may be some relief in sight for power bills

The cost of living keeps ballooning out of control, and one bill that many people are telling WINK News is causing their wallet to take a hit is their power bill. Recently WINK News told you about the drastic increases some people and businesses have seen. In Cape Coral, one man even filed a petition against LCEC over the recent rate hikes.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Updated COVID-19 booster to be available in SWFL after Labor Day

Updated COVID-19 booster shots, tailored to the most widespread virus variants, will be available within days. The BA.5 variant of the omicron strain is dominant, and shots will help protect you as we head into the fall. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the vaccine will be outdated if the...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County neighbors push back against Corkscrew Road development

Lee County leaders and neighbors are weighing the age-old conflict between development and conservation as the county moves forward with a project at the east end of Corkscrew Road. The plan is to use 6,000 acres of property along Corkscrew to build new homes. That land is currently being used...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water lily festival happening on Saturday and Sunday

Waterlily Weekend is happening Saturday and Sunday at Naples Botanical Garden. Many people look forward to seeing the beauty of tropical plants come to life at the Naples Botanical Garden. This labor day weekend people will see them firsthand as they tour the 170 acres they live at. But there’s...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy