Fourth-and-20 is a pressure situation no quarterback wants, but Brad Birch knew where the ball needed to go. The Gateway quarterback threw a high, arcing pass toward receiver Dallas Harper, who cut his route a little short, came down with the ball and scored on a 34-yard catch. That was the first of three TDs thrown by Birch, a high-profile junior who understands the pressures that comes with playing quarterback.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO