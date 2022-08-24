Read full article on original website
DiAndria Aponte
4d ago
why are they blaming this new briteline before brite line I am sure there were more accidents like this just wasn't announced sounds like some political issues involving money to me
Just Sayin'
3d ago
People have gotten hot by trains for years. It's not like the train jumps the track and purposely tries to run people over. I'm very sorry for the person and their families regardless.
WSVN-TV
Turnpike crash in Hollywood causes tractor-trailer to overturn
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood caused a tractor-trailer to overturn. Cellphone video shared by a 7News viewer showed the wreck along the southbound lanes near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, just past the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Saturday morning. The footage captured...
NBC Miami
1 Woman Dead, 6 Injured Following Police Chase in Fort Lauderdale
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning that left one woman dead and six others in the hospital, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday along the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard near Powerline Road. According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers...
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into box truck, leaves car in flames
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami. The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday. Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire. As for the driver, they took off on foot. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
WSVN-TV
Car bursts into flames after rear-ending box truck in Miami; driver, passengers flee on foot
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car burst into flames after it slammed into a box truck in Miami, triggering a search for the driver who fled the scene on foot, police said. According to City of Miami Police, the driver of a Kia was heading south on South Dixie Highway when they rear-ended a truck carrying frozen foods near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate multi-car crash in Oakland Park; causes road closures
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving several vehicles caused closures on the streets in Broward County. The roadway in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road was shut down, Sunday morning. Traffic has been diverted as police officers investigate the scene. Officials asked commuters to avoid...
WSVN-TV
Driver careens into NW Miami-Dade restaurant, hits wall; no reported injuries
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade sustained damage after a driver struck the building. The car ran through the outside patio of the First Watch location on Northwest 169th Street and Ludlam Road, just before 8 a.m., Sunday. The vehicle then hit an outside wall but...
Click10.com
Video shows 2 carjackers quickly ambushing a man before stealing BMW in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gene Shendov was walking to his parked white BMW sports utility vehicle on Friday morning when two carjackers came out of nowhere in his quiet Broward County neighborhood. His neighbor’s Ring surveillance video shows the two thieves were in another car when Shendov left his home...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly man last seen driving in downtown Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila was last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He...
Click10.com
FHP: 1 dead in fiery I-75 crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One person is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Davie Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 8 a.m. in the freeway’s southbound lanes underneath the Griffin Road overpass. According to FHP, witnesses reported...
WSVN-TV
Fatal crash causes partial road closure on I-75
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale led to some road closures. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Griffin Road, Friday. Officials said a vehicle veered off the highway and collided with a concrete column before the car...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WSVN-TV
Sheriff: 4 teens broke into Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center, killed tarpon
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of teens faced charges after they trespassed onto a research center in West Palm Beach. Surveillance video showed the four suspects breaking into the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center near Port St. Lucie on August 5. Giovanni Del Greco and Matteo Dal Vecchio,...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance released of armed Hollywood bank robbery
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance images of a pair of armed robbers who held up a bank in Hollywood. They walked in with guns and demanded money from employees. It happened at 3:34 p.m. at the Chase Bank near Hollywood Boulevard and North Circle Drive, Friday.
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash
Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Partial derailment after train crashes into abandoned vehicle on tracks; 6 hospitalized
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A train crashed into an abandoned vehicle in Fort Lauderdale. The car was left on the tracks near Northwest 29th Terrace around 6 a.m., Friday. The collision partially derailed the train. Eight people were injured and six were transported to the hospital. All suffered minor...
WSVN-TV
Dania Beach man hospitalized after ambush, shooting in driveway; 3 at large
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men ambushed a Dania Beach resident and unleashed a barrage of bullets seconds after he pulled into his driveway, sending him to the hospital and triggering a search for the shooters, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on the...
WSVN-TV
Police: 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami comes home
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami is back home. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila had been last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He stands 5 feet, 7...
Click10.com
Video captures shooting outside home in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a home Friday morning in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the area of Northwest First Street and Seventh Avenue, less than a block away from a Broward Sheriff’s Office substation.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in Dania Beach; 1 hospitalized
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Dania Beach sent one person to the hospital. The incident occurred on the 30th block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, around 1 a.m., Friday. A man was bleeding when law enforcement arrived at the scene. Throughout the morning, detectives investigated as they searched...
