MIAMI (WSVN) - A car burst into flames after it slammed into a box truck in Miami, triggering a search for the driver who fled the scene on foot, police said. According to City of Miami Police, the driver of a Kia was heading south on South Dixie Highway when they rear-ended a truck carrying frozen foods near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO