(Atlantic, Iowa) – Fierce winds and heavy rain blew through parts of western and central Iowa, Saturday evening and night, causing a power outage for part of Atlantic, as tree limbs broke and fell on power lines. As with previous Derecho-type winds, trees were left shredded in some areas, especially in downtown Atlantic, where KJAN’s Lori Murphy snapped some pictures of the damage. (See photo’s, click on image to enlarge). Winds gusting up to 55-miles per hour caused tree damage in Red Oak at around 6:30-p.m.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO