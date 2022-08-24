Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Upcoming shooting event benefits children’s program and Cass County Republicans
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The owner of an ag chemical supply company near Atlantic is hosting the Cass County Republicans Trap Shoot and BBQ tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 27th.) Erich Wickman, owner of Wickman Chemical, says the trap shoot takes place on his property north of Atlantic across from his place of business, off Highway 71, to the east, and will feature Republican candidates for office.
kjan.com
Glenwood Resource Center faces additional fines in the death of a resident
(Glenwood, Iowa —The Glenwood Resource Center faces state fines for the death of a second resident this year. KCCI says officials with the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals say a staff member failed to notify a doctor when a 62-year-old woman’s heart rate dropped back in May. The woman died soon after.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard Announces Retirement
A local public safety official who has served Dallas County for many years recently announced their retirement. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard has spent almost 16 years serving as the sheriff while spending 28 years in law enforcement and four years in the Marine Corps and will be retiring on August 31st.
kjan.com
Wind and heavy rain pummel parts of western/central Iowa Saturday night
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Fierce winds and heavy rain blew through parts of western and central Iowa, Saturday evening and night, causing a power outage for part of Atlantic, as tree limbs broke and fell on power lines. As with previous Derecho-type winds, trees were left shredded in some areas, especially in downtown Atlantic, where KJAN’s Lori Murphy snapped some pictures of the damage. (See photo’s, click on image to enlarge). Winds gusting up to 55-miles per hour caused tree damage in Red Oak at around 6:30-p.m.
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing the event, intended to have four of the top GOP candidates […] The post Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kmaland.com
Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic...
State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak
For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, is also being cited for failing to implement basic infection-control protocols in the midst […] The post State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
More housing development to come in rural Pottawattamie County
There's an effort to get more housing and city water in rural Pottawattamie County. Two subdivisions are planned south of Lewis Central off Pioneer Trail.
kjan.com
1 injured during I-80 crash in Cass County
(Brayton, Iowa) – A man on a motorcycle was injured during a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 this (Saturday) morning, in Cass County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 26-year-old Carlos Alberto Espinoza Herrera (address unknown) was on the outside shoulder of I-80, riding a 2012 Honda CBR-250 motorcycle near the 59.6-mile marker (two-miles west of the Brayton/Atlantic Exit) at around 6-a.m., when he merged onto the outside lane.
kjan.com
No injuries following a collision in Union County
(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday (today), said no injuries were reported following a collision that occurred just before seven-a.m., Friday, on the east side of Creston. Authorities say a 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 41-year-old Russell W. Peterson, of Creston, was eastbound on Highway 44. A 2020 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer equipped with a grain hopper, and driven by 45-year-old Adam R. Taylor, of Grand River, was westbound on Highway 34.
msn.com
Three arrested, meth seized in two separate investigations in Villisca, Iowa
VILLISCA, Iowa (WOWT) - Two drug investigations in Montgomery County ended with three arrests. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two search warrants were executed in two separate narcotics investigations on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 in Villisca, Iowa - a town southeast of Council Bluffs. One investigation...
Red Oak Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
(Red Oak) This morning around 3 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department arrested 21 year old Jacob Christopher Cashatt of Red Oak for public intoxication in the 800 block of east Coolbaugh Streets. Cashatt was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was held on $300 bond.
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County
(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa
ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
Man injured in Motorcycle Crash in Cass County
(Atlantic) A motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Cass County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the 59.6-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured motorist as 26-year-old Carolos Alberto Espinosa Herrera. The State Police...
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
kjan.com
Red Oak man arrested on 2 warrants Wednesday evening
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak, Wednesday, arrested a man wanted on two Montgomery County warrants for Violation of Probation. Authorities say 50-year-old Floyd Raymond Henry II, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 6:48-p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Prospect Street. The first warrant was for OWI/1st offense, the other for Possession with the Intent to Deliver – A Class C Felony.
kscj.com
CHARGES FILED IN MEMORIAL DAY DROWNING NEAR MONDAMIN
CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN A BOATING FATALITY ACCIDENT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE HARRISON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS FILED CHARGES OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED AGAINST 22-YEAR-OLD GARRETT VANDERHEIDEN OF FREMONT, NEBRASKA. VANDERHEIDEN WAS THE OPERATOR OF A RED-AND-WHITE SCARAB THAT...
