Concordia, MO

MODOT WORK PLANNED IN CARROLL, CHARITON COUNTIES

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed for a...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
SCHOOL SAFETY PLAN INVESTIGATION IN SEDALIA SCHOOL DISTIRCT

According to a report, the Sedalia School District was part of an investigation into the amount of money spent on security and school resource officers. According to the district over the last five years Sedalia has spent more than $3,200,000 on security expenses, $724,000 of that spent last year. The breakdown last year includes $560,571.50 for security and payroll benefits, $51, 749.43 for security monitoring and among other items, new cameras, radios and tasers for officers.
SEDALIA, MO
MARSHALL COUNCIL MEMBER WARD IV SEAT SELECTED IN DRAWING

The City of Marshall conducted a drawing by lot to determine the winner of the election for the Ward IV Council Member seat. The drawing took place on August 26. The candidates taking part in the drawing were Steve Cook, Bruce Knowles, and Harold Simmons. City Administrator JD Kehrman said...
MARSHALL, MO
SFCC TO HOLD JOB AND COLLEGE TRANSFER FAIR

State Fair Community College’s Career Services and Missouri Job Center is scheduled to host a free Job and College Transfer Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus. A news release says more than 65 employers...
SEDALIA, MO
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the boat he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and others were ejected when the boat crashed. Investigators say everyone else on the boat is accounted for and were not hurt.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Dnr
SFCC TO HOST MERIT BADGE EVENT FOR BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA

State Fair Community College is scheduled to host its first ever Merit Badge College for the Boy Scouts of America on September 24 in Sedalia. A news release says the camp is an opportunity for scouts to earn merit badges in animal and plant science, robotics, welding, auto maintenance, dentistry, health care, citizenship, and more.
SEDALIA, MO
LOCAL TUSKEGEE AIRMAN PASSES AWAY

James Shipley of Tipton died July 21 at his home in Tipton. Shipley was the last living Tuskegee Airman living in Missouri. Three of Shipley’s nephews are in the process of turning the now defunct black school in Tipton into the James Shipley Museum of African History. Shipley’s nephews...
TIPTON, MO
ANHYDROUS LEAK AT THE ARCHVIEW CARBONIC FACILITY IN MALTA BEND

The Archview Carbonic facility next to Mid-Missouri Energy suffered an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak early this morning, August 26. Anhydrous Ammonia is used to refrigerate carbon dioxide that is a by-product of ethanol production. The carbon dioxide is then sold by Archview. Malta Bend and Marshall Fire Departments responded to the...
MALTA BEND, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
COLUMBIA, MO
Six Injured When Car Strikes Horse & Buggy in Johnson County

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Mercury, driven by 71-year-old Glenn. R. Gilbert of Holden, was on Highway 58 at SW 1001 Road around 1:30 p.m., when Gilbert failed to observe an eastbound horse and buggy, driven by 38-year-old Truman K. Gingerich, also of Holden, and struck the buggy.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail

A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
MISSOURI STATE
SFCC STUDENTS COMPETE AT SKILLS-USA NATIONAL COMPETITION

For the first time in State Fair Community College history, three students in the Precision Machining program competed in the post secondary SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills (NLSC) competition in Atlanta, Georgia, and were ranked fourth in the nation in Automated Manufacturing. Members of SFCC’s team were Mikhail Boychuk of Cole Camp, Shae Childers of Windsor and Wyatt Siegal of Tipton.
SEDALIA, MO

