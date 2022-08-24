Read full article on original website
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN CARROLL, CHARITON COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed for a...
SCHOOL SAFETY PLAN INVESTIGATION IN SEDALIA SCHOOL DISTIRCT
According to a report, the Sedalia School District was part of an investigation into the amount of money spent on security and school resource officers. According to the district over the last five years Sedalia has spent more than $3,200,000 on security expenses, $724,000 of that spent last year. The breakdown last year includes $560,571.50 for security and payroll benefits, $51, 749.43 for security monitoring and among other items, new cameras, radios and tasers for officers.
MARSHALL COUNCIL MEMBER WARD IV SEAT SELECTED IN DRAWING
The City of Marshall conducted a drawing by lot to determine the winner of the election for the Ward IV Council Member seat. The drawing took place on August 26. The candidates taking part in the drawing were Steve Cook, Bruce Knowles, and Harold Simmons. City Administrator JD Kehrman said...
SFCC TO HOLD JOB AND COLLEGE TRANSFER FAIR
State Fair Community College’s Career Services and Missouri Job Center is scheduled to host a free Job and College Transfer Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus. A news release says more than 65 employers...
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the boat he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and others were ejected when the boat crashed. Investigators say everyone else on the boat is accounted for and were not hurt.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
SFCC TO HOST MERIT BADGE EVENT FOR BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA
State Fair Community College is scheduled to host its first ever Merit Badge College for the Boy Scouts of America on September 24 in Sedalia. A news release says the camp is an opportunity for scouts to earn merit badges in animal and plant science, robotics, welding, auto maintenance, dentistry, health care, citizenship, and more.
Amazon sortation center opens in Liberty
The 500,000-square-foot facility in the Liberty Commerce Center will be a Midwestern hub to help route packages throughout the country.
LOCAL TUSKEGEE AIRMAN PASSES AWAY
James Shipley of Tipton died July 21 at his home in Tipton. Shipley was the last living Tuskegee Airman living in Missouri. Three of Shipley’s nephews are in the process of turning the now defunct black school in Tipton into the James Shipley Museum of African History. Shipley’s nephews...
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
Clay County deputies investigated for intoxicated video, public urination at conference
The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies himself.
ANHYDROUS LEAK AT THE ARCHVIEW CARBONIC FACILITY IN MALTA BEND
The Archview Carbonic facility next to Mid-Missouri Energy suffered an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak early this morning, August 26. Anhydrous Ammonia is used to refrigerate carbon dioxide that is a by-product of ethanol production. The carbon dioxide is then sold by Archview. Malta Bend and Marshall Fire Departments responded to the...
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers
The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
Six Injured When Car Strikes Horse & Buggy in Johnson County
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Mercury, driven by 71-year-old Glenn. R. Gilbert of Holden, was on Highway 58 at SW 1001 Road around 1:30 p.m., when Gilbert failed to observe an eastbound horse and buggy, driven by 38-year-old Truman K. Gingerich, also of Holden, and struck the buggy.
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 26 animals in Clinton County
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri announced Thursday that it rescued 26 animals, including five kittens, from what it described as “inhumane conditions” in Clinton County. Local law enforcement helped the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescue the animals from a private residence in...
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
SFCC STUDENTS COMPETE AT SKILLS-USA NATIONAL COMPETITION
For the first time in State Fair Community College history, three students in the Precision Machining program competed in the post secondary SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills (NLSC) competition in Atlanta, Georgia, and were ranked fourth in the nation in Automated Manufacturing. Members of SFCC’s team were Mikhail Boychuk of Cole Camp, Shae Childers of Windsor and Wyatt Siegal of Tipton.
