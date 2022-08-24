Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
This Is Pennsylvania's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism has compiled a list of the best signature cheap eats in every state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: “Builder’s Special” Colonial in Media
What makes this house special? The master builder who made it his home when it was built in 1986 has upgraded it significantly. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Note to readers: The initial version of this story rested...
Rotary flags line Wilmington Riverwalk until Sept. 19
Hundreds of U.S. flags once again are dancing gracefully along the Wilmington Riverwalk. Courtesy of the Rotary Club of Wilmington, the Flags for Heroes display is an annual event originally designed to honor veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces. In 2020, the club expanded those being honored to include first responders, law enforcement officers, teachers, healthcare ... Read More
VIDEO: Wally, the emotional support gator that loved up LOVE Park, has an adorable backstory
Viral social media posts from the fountains at the Center City Philadelphia monument on Friday showed a Pennsylvania gator that has a history of bringing calm & joy to humans.
US News and World Report
Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
The Secret’s Out: Grace Winery in Glen Mills Is a Charming Place for Dinner
There’s a somewhat secret hideaway at the Grace Winery in Glen Mills where you can enjoy a surprisingly affordable dinner in a charming historic home in the middle of the Brandywine Valley, reports Main Line Tonight. The dining room at Grace Winery has an elegant dining room with limited...
ACCT Philly at capacity, fears tough decisions if animals aren't adopted
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is National Dog Day and ACCT Philly says they need your help. They say they're at capacity and fear if animals aren't adopted they'll have to make tough decisions. "Probably on the upper hand of almost six months," Henry Banyacski said. "I'm just trying to find the right one." Banyacski is looking to adopt the right dog. He was one of the people at ACCT Philly on Friday hoping to give a dog its forever home. "It's definitely pretty big," Banyacski said. "You're looking at a lifetime commitment for them. In most cases 5, 10, 15 years so you...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
WFMZ-TV Online
New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
buckscountyherald.com
Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival
New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
billypenn.com
This Philly school teacher has classroom air conditioning for the first time in 16 years
After 16 years of making do with fans and buckets of ice water, Andrew Saltz finally has air conditioning in his classroom, the week before Philly public school students return to start the academic year. The critical new amenity exists thanks to almost three years of hard work and community...
Montgomery County Students at Immaculata Receive Scholarships to Finish Nursing Degrees
The Chester County Economic Development Foundation (CCEDF), through Health Care Connect, has funded Immaculata University $32,000 to be used toward scholarships for students who are enrolled in the university’s accelerated second-degree nursing program. Eight students received a $4,000 scholarship. The scholarships are a way to address the nursing shortage....
Email hack led to $13 million theft scheme targeting Chester-Upland school district, DA says
Investigators say it all started with hacked email accounts.
In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies
'If you want our kids to grow up with the same freedoms you have here, we got to beat him bad,' Doug Mastriano said. The post In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
thebrownandwhite.com
University reports death of undergraduate student
A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
Chester County Home to Four of the Region’s 28 ‘Impressive’ Wedding and Event Caterers
Thanks to its incredible food scene, Philadelphia is home to many top-notch wedding caterers, and four of the best are right here in Chester County, according to a new Philadelphia magazine list. J. Scott Catering in Malvern puts the emphasis on farm-to-table cooking and personalization. The company has a highly...
msn.com
International cybercriminals steal millions from Delaware County school district in elaborate scheme
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, school is set to start in the Chester Upland School District. Everything is ready - classrooms, chalk, books. Everything you need, except $3 million stolen by a cybercriminal. Federal authorities are searching for the cybercriminal who stole $13 million from the Chester Upland School District...
Castle Hills welcomes families back with BBQ, haircuts
Jennifer Reeve’s son starts kindergarten on Monday, and she said it’s important for her to feel comfortable with the environment she’s dropping him off at. So they attended the Wednesday evening open house barbecue at Castle Hills Elementary. “He’s entering public school for the very first time,” she said. “He was able to meet his teachers and being able to ... Read More
