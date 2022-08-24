ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Phillymag.com

On the Market: “Builder’s Special” Colonial in Media

What makes this house special? The master builder who made it his home when it was built in 1986 has upgraded it significantly. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Note to readers: The initial version of this story rested...
MEDIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Rotary flags line Wilmington Riverwalk until Sept. 19

  Hundreds of U.S. flags once again are dancing gracefully along the Wilmington Riverwalk. Courtesy of the Rotary Club of Wilmington, the Flags for Heroes display is an annual event originally designed to honor veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces. In 2020, the club expanded those being honored to include first responders, law enforcement officers, teachers, healthcare ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
US News and World Report

Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

ACCT Philly at capacity, fears tough decisions if animals aren't adopted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is National Dog Day and ACCT Philly says they need your help. They say they're at capacity and fear if animals aren't adopted they'll have to make tough decisions. "Probably on the upper hand of almost six months," Henry Banyacski said. "I'm just trying to find the right one." Banyacski is looking to adopt the right dog. He was one of the people at ACCT Philly on Friday hoping to give a dog its forever home. "It's definitely pretty big," Banyacski said. "You're looking at a lifetime commitment for them. In most cases 5, 10, 15 years so you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania

Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival

New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Students at Immaculata Receive Scholarships to Finish Nursing Degrees

The Chester County Economic Development Foundation (CCEDF), through Health Care Connect, has funded Immaculata University $32,000 to be used toward scholarships for students who are enrolled in the university’s accelerated second-degree nursing program. Eight students received a $4,000 scholarship. The scholarships are a way to address the nursing shortage....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

University reports death of undergraduate student

A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Castle Hills welcomes families back with BBQ, haircuts

Jennifer Reeve’s son starts kindergarten on Monday, and she said it’s important for her to feel comfortable with the environment she’s dropping him off at.  So they attended the Wednesday evening open house barbecue at Castle Hills Elementary.  “He’s entering public school for the very first time,” she said. “He was able to meet his teachers and being able to ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE

