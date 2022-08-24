PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is National Dog Day and ACCT Philly says they need your help. They say they're at capacity and fear if animals aren't adopted they'll have to make tough decisions. "Probably on the upper hand of almost six months," Henry Banyacski said. "I'm just trying to find the right one." Banyacski is looking to adopt the right dog. He was one of the people at ACCT Philly on Friday hoping to give a dog its forever home. "It's definitely pretty big," Banyacski said. "You're looking at a lifetime commitment for them. In most cases 5, 10, 15 years so you...

