Free Pops in the Park concert in Montrose
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) Orchestra and Chorus will launch their 51st season on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. with their free annual Pops in the Park concert. The VSA supports volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who reside or originate from the Western Slope.
Grand Junction Colorado Selected As Second Best American City For Retirement
Grand Junction, Colorado is receiving some national attention after being named the second best American city for retirement. Grand Junction Makes List of Standout Retirement Communities. Kiplinger, a publisher of business forecasts and financial advice has selected 7 standout places to retire in the U.S. and Grand Junction comes in...
Temperatures on the rise again
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have felt dry conditions throughout the entire day in most of our valleys. While we started the day with sunny skies, some light cloud cover pushed into the Grand Valley towards the afternoon hours, transitioning our sky conditions to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have reached the upper 80s in Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose as our high. In the nighttime hours, dry conditions will persist, and partly cloudy skies will be around. While Grand Junction will not notice a difference in our overnight lows reaching into the lower 60s again, Montrose will sit slightly warmer from last night, getting into the upper 50s.
Construction update for Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel is undergoing construction impacts for structure replacement. Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 should anticipate closure of the far-right lane throughout the project site. During the overnight of August 30 and 31, there will be a single-right lane closure with traffic shifts from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. for striping operations.
Local manufacturer built parts for Artemis 1 mission
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - SG Aerospace and Gas In Grand Junction assisted in manufacturing components for NASA’s first Artemis 1 Misson that will launch the Orion spacecraft. The goal is to return humankind to the moon. “There are many different suppliers,” said President of SG Aerospace and Gas,...
Garfield County shares input for wolf reintroduction
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Garfield County has been named a participating agency in the state of Colorado’s wolf reintroduction plans for the northwest part of the state. According to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the US Department of Interior, Garfield County, and US Fish and Wildlife service...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart located at 541 Warrior Way on Friday during the ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, Grand Junction Neighborhood Market’s store manager highlighted a selected group of associates for the career paths they’ve built...
Mesa County gives state ultimatum
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you to find out why a state-owned chunk of land off I-70 is littered with trash and old RVs. A few would argue the parcel of land is an eyesore. “My colleagues and I have made numerous phone calls and tried...
Stolen vehicles found in Montrose County
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - On August 22, 2022, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (HITT) tracked three stolen vehicles in a single location in Montrose County. The HITT began surveillance of the property after receiving a tip. Shortly after beginning their observation, the HITT approached the...
One death from West Nile Virus in Delta County
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department (DCHD) has reported two additional cases of West Nile Virus in Delta County. Unfortunately, the DCHD reports this year’s first death from WNV in Delta County. The DCHD sends their thoughts and prayers to the family of the deceased. The first 2022 Colorado WNV death was reported by Montrose County Health Department on August 25, 2022.
Lawsuit Filed Against Mesa County Commissioners
Two Mesa County Residents filed a suit claiming that Mesa County voting machines “systematically delete records.” Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis says those claims have been disproven.
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as well as every other county clerk & recorder in the State of Colorado. In documents obtained by KJCT 8, Peters lists several demands. She asks the court to order...
Two Arrested Following SWAT Standoff
Mesa County Sheriff, Mesa County, Carter Jennings, Evan Stauter, Crime, Attempted First Degree Murder, Multiple Warrants, Mesa County Detention Center, SWAT Team
Wanted man arrested after attempted getaway in Toyota Prius
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting a getaway in a Toyota Prius containing stolen weapons, drugs, and other stolen items. Authorities state that twenty-year-old Roger Black had successfully evaded authorities for some time in his...
New Director of the Criminal Justice Services
The appointment of Matt Lewis as the new Director of the Criminal Justice Services Department (CJSD) was made public on Friday by the Board of Mesa County Commissioners.
No. 4 Palmer Ridge football takes down No. 2 Montrose in opener
MONTROSE – On Friday night, second-ranked Montrose hosted fourth-ranked Palmer Ridge in what was the season opener for both preseason top-five teams. On a night filled with high-profile upsets statewide, Palmer Ridge won 35-28 as the outcome came down to the last play of the game. “That game was...
