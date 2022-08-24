Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Admits Use of Painkillers During NFL Game
Aaron Rodgers is many things: Super Bowl winner, four-time MVP and owner of Chicago’s Soldier… The post Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Admits Use of Painkillers During NFL Game appeared first on Outsider.
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch ‘Getting Pretty Close’ to Making Decision on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is facing the same dilemma he entered the 2022 NFL offseason with: What the heck do you do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?. Lynch certainly expected to have been moved on from Garoppolo by this point with the regular season opener just a couple weeks away. Alas, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. So does his $26.9 million cap hit. There have been no takers on the trade market, leading to speculation that the 49ers could outright cut Garoppolo.
NFL・
Buffalo Bills Cut Rookie Punter Matt Araiza Following Serious Criminal Allegations
The Buffalo Bills have cut rookie punter Matt Araiza have a troubling lawsuit was filed recently. The Associated Press provided an update on the situation on Saturday. Buffalo cut Araiza two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging that he and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager in 2021. The alleged incident occurred during a Halloween party at an off-campus residence. Araiza and the two teammates attended and played for San Diego State at the time.
Tom Brady Speaks Out About 11-Day Absence: ‘Lot of S–t Going on’
Tom Brady was briefly back under center in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 27-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Saturday night, on the heels of his 11-day break away from the team. Brady spoke afterwards for the first time since returning to the Buccaneers and elaborated on the “personal matter”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Patriots Star Wes Welker Blasts NFL’s ‘Bush League’ Decision on Disability Benefits
Wes Welker played his way into the hearts of every NFL fanbase for which he… The post Former Patriots Star Wes Welker Blasts NFL’s ‘Bush League’ Decision on Disability Benefits appeared first on Outsider.
NFL・
WATCH: Braves Mascot Unapologetically Lays Out Youth Football Players with Multiple Stiff-Arms
Blooper shows no mercy. The mascot for the MLB‘s Atlanta Braves possesses a win-at-all-cost mentality, whether it’s in the middle of a World Series chase or in an exhibition game against a youth football team. Saturday, Blooper and other area mascots hit the field during halftime of an...
New Orleans Saints Reportedly Lose First-Round Pick Trevor Penning for Significant Time Due to Injury
Trevor Penning’s first NFL regular season game appearance will have to wait. The first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft was injured in the New Orleans Saints‘ preseason contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot. The injury...
Outsider.com
551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0