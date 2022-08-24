Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Brissett Struggles, Schwartz Bobbles, and a Hero Emerges
Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update
It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
Yardbarker
Browns' Myles Garrett not a top-10 player heading into 2022 NFL season?
If nothing else, Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't lacking confidence regarding his talents ahead of the upcoming season. Garrett elicited strong reactions throughout the football community earlier this week when he said he believes he should be No. 1 overall in NFL Network's Top 100 players rankings for this year. The three-time Pro Bowl selection later admitted he expects to land "somewhere in the top 20" when the list's final 20 players are unveiled on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Browns Writer Notes A New Intriguing WR Target
The Cleveland Browns are all systems go for the 2022 NFL season. They will try to address Deshaun Watson‘s suspension by having Jacoby Brissett behind center. However, wide receiver is one position they need more help with. While they were able to get Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/26/22)
Thomas is honored and excited to become part of “the exclusive group reserved for players who left indelible impacts on the franchise.”. “Just being able to come back and see the greatest fanbase in football, being in front of them and having a warm reception in spite of the fact that, in the years I played here, weren’t really successful, it feels like there’s a connection that’s deeper than ‘player-fan. It feels like a familial bond. It’s without condition. It’s ‘we love you, period.'”
Cleveland Browns day-after quick hits: No long-term concerns for Grant Delpit, Wyatt Teller
If there was a true black cloud that hung over the Browns after their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, it was the injuries sustained to a pair of starters in right guard Wyatt Teller and safety Grant Delpit. Delpit departed with a hip injury with just...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'No long-term concern' about injuries to T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have avoided disaster just weeks before the start of the regular season. Pro Bowlers T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson exited Sunday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with injuries. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, neither is expected to have suffered anything that would keep them...
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Slams Aaron Rodgers, Packers Receivers in Hilarious Tweet
Today’s age of sports lacks truly heated rivalries. While fanbases share disdain, on too many… The post Bears Legend Dick Butkus Slams Aaron Rodgers, Packers Receivers in Hilarious Tweet appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Giants Quarterback Tyrod Taylor Carted Off Field During Final Preseason Game
Quarterback depth might be a concern for the New York Giants in the immediate future.… The post New York Giants Quarterback Tyrod Taylor Carted Off Field During Final Preseason Game appeared first on Outsider.
Commanders Rookie RB Brian Robinson Shot Multiple Times: Report
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson has reportedly been shot multiple times in a carjacking. JP Finlay of NBC Washington and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday. Finlay reported that Robinson was shot multiple times during a robbery. Shortly after, Schefter tweeted that the shooting occurred...
Yardbarker
The Browns Should Have Interest in Denzel Mims
Mims hasn’t done too much in his two-year career, with him only having 490 yards on 31 receptions with no touchdowns, but the Browns need him. The Browns don’t have a lot of talent at the wide receiver position, so he can be a good piece of the Browns’ offense. Cleveland lost Jakeem Grant for the year during training camp, making Mims another option for them.
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch ‘Getting Pretty Close’ to Making Decision on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is facing the same dilemma he entered the 2022 NFL offseason with: What the heck do you do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?. Lynch certainly expected to have been moved on from Garoppolo by this point with the regular season opener just a couple weeks away. Alas, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. So does his $26.9 million cap hit. There have been no takers on the trade market, leading to speculation that the 49ers could outright cut Garoppolo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Braves Mascot Unapologetically Lays Out Youth Football Players with Multiple Stiff-Arms
Blooper shows no mercy. The mascot for the MLB‘s Atlanta Braves possesses a win-at-all-cost mentality, whether it’s in the middle of a World Series chase or in an exhibition game against a youth football team. Saturday, Blooper and other area mascots hit the field during halftime of an...
Brissett has Mixed Results; Dobbs, Bell Shine, Schwartz Struggles,York Booms in Browns 21-20 Loss to Bears
CLEVELAND -- For the Cleveland Browns, the mission was simple. Give Jacoby Brissett a chance to get on the field in the preseason for the first time as a tuneup before the regular season opening game on Sept. 11 against the Carolina Panthers and Baker Mayfield. Also, the Browns wanted...
NBC Sports
Browns lose Chris Odom to a torn ACL
Defensive end Chris Odom played with Myles Garrett in high school, but he won’t be playing with him on the Browns defensive line this season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday that Odom tore his ACL during Saturday’s game. Stefanski said Odom, who signed with the team after being named the USFL defensive player of the year, was doing a nice job for the team before his injury.
WATCH: Fight Breaks Out Among Fans at Mississippi High School Football Game
High school football has returned to Mississippi. While most of the attention should be focused on the field, it’s what unfolded in the stands the captivated social media recently. On Thursday, an ugly fight broke out among fans at a high school football game in the state. The incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/26: Nice Guys, New Forums, and a Dangerous Absence of Complaint
Since March, I’ve read many articles about the Cleveland Browns that have bothered me for some reason or another. Some have rattled my sense of calm about supporting this team; others have angered me by lumping Browns fans in with others who have suffered alleged moral lapses. Whatever the case, I come here to whine about them or put them on blast.
Former Patriots Star Wes Welker Blasts NFL’s ‘Bush League’ Decision on Disability Benefits
Wes Welker played his way into the hearts of every NFL fanbase for which he… The post Former Patriots Star Wes Welker Blasts NFL’s ‘Bush League’ Decision on Disability Benefits appeared first on Outsider.
Colin Kaepernick and Longtime Girlfriend Nessa Diab Welcome Newborn Baby
Good news off the field for Colin Kaepernick as he and longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab… The post Colin Kaepernick and Longtime Girlfriend Nessa Diab Welcome Newborn Baby appeared first on Outsider.
Jim Mora Summoning Ghosts in Attempt to Make UConn Football a Winner
UConn head football coach Jim Mora may not have history on his side in attempting to turn around the program, but he does have ghosts. And that has to mean something, right?. About to embark on his first season in charge of the Huskies, Mora revealed recently he lives in a house on a hill above the UConn campus. A house filled with the supernatural — quite the metaphor of the state of program.
Outsider.com
551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0