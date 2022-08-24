ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Brissett Struggles, Schwartz Bobbles, and a Hero Emerges

Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update

It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett not a top-10 player heading into 2022 NFL season?

If nothing else, Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't lacking confidence regarding his talents ahead of the upcoming season. Garrett elicited strong reactions throughout the football community earlier this week when he said he believes he should be No. 1 overall in NFL Network's Top 100 players rankings for this year. The three-time Pro Bowl selection later admitted he expects to land "somewhere in the top 20" when the list's final 20 players are unveiled on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Writer Notes A New Intriguing WR Target

The Cleveland Browns are all systems go for the 2022 NFL season. They will try to address Deshaun Watson‘s suspension by having Jacoby Brissett behind center. However, wide receiver is one position they need more help with. While they were able to get Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, that...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Oklahoma State
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/26/22)

Thomas is honored and excited to become part of “the exclusive group reserved for players who left indelible impacts on the franchise.”. “Just being able to come back and see the greatest fanbase in football, being in front of them and having a warm reception in spite of the fact that, in the years I played here, weren’t really successful, it feels like there’s a connection that’s deeper than ‘player-fan. It feels like a familial bond. It’s without condition. It’s ‘we love you, period.'”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Outsider.com

Commanders Rookie RB Brian Robinson Shot Multiple Times: Report

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson has reportedly been shot multiple times in a carjacking. JP Finlay of NBC Washington and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday. Finlay reported that Robinson was shot multiple times during a robbery. Shortly after, Schefter tweeted that the shooting occurred...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

The Browns Should Have Interest in Denzel Mims

Mims hasn’t done too much in his two-year career, with him only having 490 yards on 31 receptions with no touchdowns, but the Browns need him. The Browns don’t have a lot of talent at the wide receiver position, so he can be a good piece of the Browns’ offense. Cleveland lost Jakeem Grant for the year during training camp, making Mims another option for them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch ‘Getting Pretty Close’ to Making Decision on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is facing the same dilemma he entered the 2022 NFL offseason with: What the heck do you do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?. Lynch certainly expected to have been moved on from Garoppolo by this point with the regular season opener just a couple weeks away. Alas, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. So does his $26.9 million cap hit. There have been no takers on the trade market, leading to speculation that the 49ers could outright cut Garoppolo.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Browns And Panthers
NBC Sports

Browns lose Chris Odom to a torn ACL

Defensive end Chris Odom played with Myles Garrett in high school, but he won’t be playing with him on the Browns defensive line this season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday that Odom tore his ACL during Saturday’s game. Stefanski said Odom, who signed with the team after being named the USFL defensive player of the year, was doing a nice job for the team before his injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Jim Mora Summoning Ghosts in Attempt to Make UConn Football a Winner

UConn head football coach Jim Mora may not have history on his side in attempting to turn around the program, but he does have ghosts. And that has to mean something, right?. About to embark on his first season in charge of the Huskies, Mora revealed recently he lives in a house on a hill above the UConn campus. A house filled with the supernatural — quite the metaphor of the state of program.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy