Beloit, WI

Beloit pool prepares to close for the season

By Clint Wolf
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

BELOIT

The Krueger Municipal Swimming Pool in Beloit has announced it will be open for two final days of the season, from 1—6 p.m., Sunday and Monday. It will be closed the rest of the weekend due to staffing constraints.

Traditionally, the pool closes on the third weekend of August, and in a release city officials said they are thankful that they can keep it open for a few final days.

“The swimming pool has had a challenging season due to a nationwide lifeguard shortage. This caused a late opening for the municipal pool and the pool was open only a few days a week when it finally did open,” a release said.

The city will be working during the off-season on recruitment and retention strategies.

