East Saint Louis, IL

Police investigating death of man found in East St. Louis as suspicious

By Carolyn P. Smith
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

East St. Louis Police discovered the body of a man at Packers Avenue and North B Street early Wednesday morning.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the John Doe was pronounced dead at the scene at 4 a.m.

Police would not say whether they knew the manner the man’s death, but said Illinois State Police agents are investigating it as suspicious.

East St. Louis Assistant Chief of Police Ranodore Foggs said the department received a “man down” call at the intersection just north of the Martin Luther King Bridge at about 2:30 a.m.

“There, officers discovered a black male approximately mid-50s, unresponsive,” Foggs said.

A Med Star ambulance responded but was unable to get a response from the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 618-482-6724

Belleville News-Democrat

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo.

 https://www.bnd.com/

