Mom turns back-to-school shopping into exciting scavenger hunt for her kids

Kids will love this parent’s fun DIY back-to-school scavenger hunt that turns shopping for school supplies into a game!. TikToker Caitlin Wood (@tantrumsandrainbows) is a parent, teacher, and content creator who posts clips of crafts and other educational activities. Recently, Wood shared a video featuring a clever hack for making back-to-school shopping a blast for kids!
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.

