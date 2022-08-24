Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Mom turns back-to-school shopping into exciting scavenger hunt for her kids
Kids will love this parent’s fun DIY back-to-school scavenger hunt that turns shopping for school supplies into a game!. TikToker Caitlin Wood (@tantrumsandrainbows) is a parent, teacher, and content creator who posts clips of crafts and other educational activities. Recently, Wood shared a video featuring a clever hack for making back-to-school shopping a blast for kids!
KIDS・
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
Kenyona 'Sunny' Matthews: Growing up is hard. Let kids know you're there for them
“Mom, what if people are mean to me? What if they don’t like me?” My sixth grader stared at me with wide brown eyes. Her stretched pupils screamed she was full of fear andanxiety. Each new school births a new chance to learn. In past years, my daughter bounced out of the...
Comments / 0