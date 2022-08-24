Katie R. Graber, 83 of Arthur, IL passed away at 4:00 AM on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her residence. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 477 IL State Route 133, Arcola, IL. Pastor Larry Rocke will officiate. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

