arthurgraphic.com
Katie R. Graber
Katie R. Graber, 83 of Arthur, IL passed away at 4:00 AM on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her residence. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 477 IL State Route 133, Arcola, IL. Pastor Larry Rocke will officiate. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Diana L. Spencer Wierman
Diana L. Spencer Wierman, 73, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 8:54 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022 at the OSF Richard L. Owen Hospice Home, Peoria, IL. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Conner officiating. No...
