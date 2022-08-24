Read full article on original website
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ocala-news.com
DeSantis appoints four Ocala residents to College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees
On Friday, August 26, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Russell Branson, Fredrick Roberts Jr., Charlie Stone, and Dr. Michael Torres to the College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees. Branson, of Ocala, is the President of SouthState Bank. He is a board member for AdventHealth Ocala Hospital,...
WCJB
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies receive grant to step up road safety
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are getting $2500 to help keep pedestrians safe. The sheriff’s office got a contract with FDOT to support a campaign aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and walkers. Deputies say the money will go toward a high-visibility enforcement initiative...
WCJB
Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
WCJB
No future for former Superintendent Carlee Simon in Alachua County Public Schools, McGraw says
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw is returning to the board, but she doesn’t plan to bring back a former superintendent she hired. On Tuesday, McGraw won the District 2 school board race, defeating Russell. We asked her if she would reinstate Carlee...
mycbs4.com
ACPS says they will "increase law enforcement presence" at football games
Tonight's football game was cancelled due to inclement weather at Citizens field in Gainesville. The stadium had two football games with two different teams scheduled in 24 hours. But, some high school students are still talking about Thursday's game. "My brother was actually at the game last night," Gainesville High...
ocala-news.com
More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
WCJB
Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
WCJB
Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
News4Jax.com
Authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior at Florida youth academy
STARKE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations concerning inappropriate behavior involving a cadet and an employee at the Florida Youth Challenge Academy in Starke. The academy is a program that helps troubled teens. Back in the spring, the program started to receive concerns about an inappropriate...
WCJB
HCA Florida West Marion Hospital set to open new rehabilitation center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new inpatient rehabilitation center is opening on Monday in the western part of Marion County. The HCA Florida West Marion hospital has invested $33M in a new rehab facility. The building is 38,000 square feet and will include 36 private patient rooms, a gym, and a dining room.
WCJB
Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
WCJB
A Gainesville church gives out backpacks and school supplies at their back-to-school bash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville came together for fellowship, fun, and games. The First Missionary Baptist Church held its first-ever back-to-school bash. Kids from around the area were able to pick up new backpacks full of supplies helping them through the school year. Students could also enjoy some...
WCJB
Marion County farmer inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County cattle and peanut farmer is being recognized for his work in agriculture. Terry Teuton is being inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame. He’s lived in Marion County all his life and is part of the fourth generation to run his...
WCJB
Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day
In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
ocala-news.com
Two killed after sedan veers off I-75, strikes trees in Alachua County
Two people traveling on Interstate 75 in Alachua County were killed on Friday after their vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. Shortly after 5:05 p.m., the sedan was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the sedan was near mile marker 380, it veered off the roadway to the left, and the front of the vehicle collided with a tree.
