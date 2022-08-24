ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies receive grant to step up road safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are getting $2500 to help keep pedestrians safe. The sheriff’s office got a contract with FDOT to support a campaign aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and walkers. Deputies say the money will go toward a high-visibility enforcement initiative...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Local
Florida Education
Gainesville, FL
Education
City
Gainesville, FL
mycbs4.com

ACPS says they will "increase law enforcement presence" at football games

Tonight's football game was cancelled due to inclement weather at Citizens field in Gainesville. The stadium had two football games with two different teams scheduled in 24 hours. But, some high school students are still talking about Thursday's game. "My brother was actually at the game last night," Gainesville High...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
Person
Kent Fuchs
WCJB

Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
SANTA FE, FL
WCJB

Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day

In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two killed after sedan veers off I-75, strikes trees in Alachua County

Two people traveling on Interstate 75 in Alachua County were killed on Friday after their vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. Shortly after 5:05 p.m., the sedan was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the sedan was near mile marker 380, it veered off the roadway to the left, and the front of the vehicle collided with a tree.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

