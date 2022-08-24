Read full article on original website
WTHI
The road near the south Walmart (yes - that road) is finally receiving repairs
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous - or more accurately infamous Vigo County road is finally receiving a fix. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer posted on social media saying the road at the entrance to Walmart, and Kohl's (yes, that road) is undergoing improvements. The hang-up with repairs for...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Neikes Floor Covering Moving to New Location
A long-time Taylorville floor covering business has announced a location move. Neikes Floor Covering, now located at 1001 North Cheney, has posted a banner in front of space in the Marsango Plaza on West Spresser, telling the public they'll be moving to that location this fall. The business has operated...
38-year-old Cresent City man dead after fatal crash
FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A 38-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning. The Illinois State Police responded to a crash around 7:28 a.m. off Interstate 57 South. Ryan Rippe, a 38-year-old man from Crescent City, was driving his 2017 gray Ford Escape southbound. Rippe was behind 33-year-old Brandon Cole, who was driving […]
MyWabashValley.com
Update: One dead after a vehicle vs motorcycle wreck in Vigo Co.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: One person has died following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. A press release indicates that deputies responded to the crash at US Highway 41 and Old Royse Road at 3:39 p.m. The...
WTHI
Eastbound Interstate 70 reopens after crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 reopened just before 6:00 Friday morning. The lanes were closed at around 4:30 due to a crash just east of the State Road 46 exit. Indiana State Police told us traffic was backed up for miles while the accident...
WTHI
Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois
CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
Effingham Radio
Charleston Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire On Division Street
The following information comes from the Charleston Fire Department’s Facebook Page:
Paris couple’s motorcycle crash caught on camera
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris couple is asking drivers to be more aware of their surroundings after they were involved in a crash that they said could have been deadly. Chris and Charla Messenger said they were riding their motorcycles to Terra Haute, Indiana for some shopping and lunch last month, but barely made […]
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot
UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500-block of N. Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested with a murder charge. Police say they found a firearm on him. He’s now in custody at the Champaign County […]
Duke Energy customers – have you seen your bill double?
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the summer months start to wind down, many Duke Energy customers are also hoping the end is near for high electric bills. A 16% increase went into effect for Duke Energy customers starting in July, but some customers said they have seen a much more significant increase. “We’re seeing […]
newschannel20.com
Man finds son pinned under mower in deadly accident
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is dead after a tragic farm mowing accident in Edgar County. The Edgar County Coroner's Office says the man's father found him pinned underneath a mower just after midnight Thursday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue, of rural Paris. Upon...
Paris man dies in mowing accident
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
Paris man dies after lawn mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced dead at the scene by the Edgar […]
WTHI
Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
WCIA
Our Town Chrisman: United Prairie
United Prairie was formed in 1996, when Unity Grain and Grand Prairie Cooperative combined their crop production divisions in order to serve their customers more efficiently. In 1997, Monticello Grain added their crop production division to United Prairie. At that point, United Prairie operated four retail locations at Pierson, Ivesdale, White Heath, and Tolono.
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
