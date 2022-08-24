GREENSBORO, N.C. — For many triad students, the first day of school is next week. For some children, it’s a time of anxiety about returning to class. Talking to your kids about returning to school and preparing for being back in the classroom can help calm kids’ nerves and help get them excited about returning. This means attending the school’s open house, meeting the new teacher, visiting with old friends, and buying school supplies. If your kid is new to the school, contact the guidance counselor and ask about special activities for new families and the possibility of meeting any classmates before school starts.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO