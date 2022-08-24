ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

NC educator promotes new way of teaching

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Becky Zayas is walking the halls outside her classroom at Forsyth Country Day School, peppering her students with questions. “What were some of those challenges of getting helicopter land Mars?” she says to a small group.  “What was your most innovative thing you created here?” Zayas then turns to another […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance Burlington schools in need of athletic trainers

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports. Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools. “If we […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Expert explains how to handle back-to-school situations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad students head back to school August 29. It'll be a year filled with changes, new faces and some awkward moments for everyone. We want to prepare you for anything that comes up. That's why culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined 2 Wants to know.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Forsyth County EMTs ease staffing shortage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New emergency medical technician graduates in Forsyth County are already helping to ease ongoing shortages. New EMT graduates from Forsyth County's first accelerated course began responding to calls within days of receiving their certifications. The course fits six months of training into just 11 weeks. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to talk to kids about feeling anxious/first-day jitters

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For many triad students, the first day of school is next week. For some children, it’s a time of anxiety about returning to class. Talking to your kids about returning to school and preparing for being back in the classroom can help calm kids’ nerves and help get them excited about returning. This means attending the school’s open house, meeting the new teacher, visiting with old friends, and buying school supplies. If your kid is new to the school, contact the guidance counselor and ask about special activities for new families and the possibility of meeting any classmates before school starts.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth Co. Fire Department announces death of EMS chief

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Chief of Emergency Services Daren Ziglar has died, according to a post online from the Forsyth County Fire Department. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
