NC educator promotes new way of teaching
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Becky Zayas is walking the halls outside her classroom at Forsyth Country Day School, peppering her students with questions. “What were some of those challenges of getting helicopter land Mars?” she says to a small group. “What was your most innovative thing you created here?” Zayas then turns to another […]
'This is a dream come true' | New Bessemer Elementary principal is former student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation is winding down. On Monday, most Triad kids will return to the classroom. Many will start new schools and the same goes for staff. For one principal, it's new yet old at the same time. It's Dr. Jonathan's first year as principal at a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
Alamance Burlington schools in need of athletic trainers
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports. Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools. “If we […]
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
Expert explains how to handle back-to-school situations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad students head back to school August 29. It'll be a year filled with changes, new faces and some awkward moments for everyone. We want to prepare you for anything that comes up. That's why culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined 2 Wants to know.
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
Guilford County Schools receives national recognition from the Biden-Harris Administration
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is receiving national recognition. The district is one of 15 districts across the country being highlighted by the Biden-Harris administration for the way its American Rescue Plan funds are being used. First lady Jill Biden is encouraging other school districts to follow...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New Forsyth County EMTs ease staffing shortage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New emergency medical technician graduates in Forsyth County are already helping to ease ongoing shortages. New EMT graduates from Forsyth County's first accelerated course began responding to calls within days of receiving their certifications. The course fits six months of training into just 11 weeks. The...
'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
Guilford County Schools gets national shout for post-pandemic programs
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Schools were a topic in a national conversation Thursday about how best to use federal dollars to fight a loss in learning caused by COVID-19. Specifically this media briefing by federal government officials – including First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona – was to discuss […]
Sugar Bowl bound Cummings High School band gets donation from Alamance County sheriff
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad high school band is getting a generous gift to help with their trip to the Sugar Bowl. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that Sheriff Terry Johnson has donated $2,000 to the Cummings High School Band Boosters. The Cummings High School band is performing at the Sugar Bowl […]
How to talk to kids about feeling anxious/first-day jitters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For many triad students, the first day of school is next week. For some children, it’s a time of anxiety about returning to class. Talking to your kids about returning to school and preparing for being back in the classroom can help calm kids’ nerves and help get them excited about returning. This means attending the school’s open house, meeting the new teacher, visiting with old friends, and buying school supplies. If your kid is new to the school, contact the guidance counselor and ask about special activities for new families and the possibility of meeting any classmates before school starts.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle and high schools getting metal detectors
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools are preparing to welcome back 54,000 students. The week before school starts is filled with information and events to help families plan for the new year. Metal Detectors in Middle and High Schools. On Tuesday, WS/FCS offered a first-hand look at the...
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
'Missed by many' | Forsyth County Emergency Services grieving the loss of EMS Chief
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Emergency Services Chief of Forsyth County has died, according to the Forsyth County EMS officials. Chief Daren Ziglar worked with numerous EMS agencies and Fire departments of the course of 30 years. "It is with great sadness that Forsyth County Emergency Services announces the...
2 Your Well-Being: Keeping your child free from COVID-19 this school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everyone older than six months old can get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, many parents have chose not to vaccinate their children. Cone Health's Dr. Suresh Nagappan encouraged all parents to keep their kids on schedule during this edition of 2 Your Well-Being. Dr. Nagappan, the Medical...
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Fire Department announces death of EMS chief
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Chief of Emergency Services Daren Ziglar has died, according to a post online from the Forsyth County Fire Department. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Don’t Call The Cops! Denver School Shows Students Video Advising Against Reporting Racist Hate Crimes
Students at Denver South High School were shown a video instructing them not to call the police to report a racist hate crime. The post Don’t Call The Cops! Denver School Shows Students Video Advising Against Reporting Racist Hate Crimes appeared first on NewsOne.
