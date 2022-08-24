Read full article on original website
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
travelexperta.com
Beachcomber Cottages in Vilano Beach, St. Augustine – A Nifty Idea for Families
Confession time – Staying on the beach for our St. Augustine, Florida trip was not my idea. Interestingly enough, when I contacted The Bayfront Marin House the owner, Sandy, recommended her new beach cottages, Beachcomber, on Vilano Beach Florida as a fun option for my family. Originally, my goal...
St. Johns County couple finds out the hard way that conservation land doesn't always stay conservation land
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When you hear that a tract of land is conservation land, most people think it will be preserved forever. That's what Matthew and Miranda O'Brien thought. "We initially chose this site because of the preserve, we love the view," Matthew O'Brien told First Coast...
Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to get a burger in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripsToDiscover website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Florida and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
News4Jax.com
Is the housing market hitting bottom for now?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The housing market continues to come back to reality as sales have been declining over the summer and more buyers are pulling out of pending sales. The National Association of Realtors put out a report this week that shows contract signings on new homes fell almost 20% year over year from July 2021 to last month. In July, transactions were 19.9% lower than the July prior according to the Association’s pending home sales index.
904happyhour.com
New Cardroom and Sports Bar Opening in St. Augustine August 29th
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL. (August 24, 2022) – bestbet, Florida’s top poker, simulcast, and gaming operator, today announced August 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. as the official public opening date for its third location in North Florida. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
Over a day since JEA found E. coli in water well, residents say they haven’t received a water alert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 19,000 people on the southside are being told to boil their water after JEA says E. coli was found in a water sample. Some customers say they heard about the notice from word-of-mouth, social media or local news stations like ours. I visited the...
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?
Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
fox13news.com
Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
Development or 'over development' is a campaign issue in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Clogged highways, crowded schools and a quality of life that some say is diminishing. The topic of over development in St. Johns County has been a hot topic for years, but what about a campaign topic? That's not usually the case. But this year's...
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local artist ‘honored’ by Lightner exhibit
For St. Augustine’s own Martha Ferguson, the ability to exhibit her artwork as part of a Lightner Museum showcase was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “Just to be in a museum, especially one like the Lightner is such a nice thing to have on the resume,” Ferguson said. “It’s a real honor for me.”
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
Thousands of Florida homeowners will have to hunt for new insurance policies soon, per report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) Another insurance company is reportedly pulling out of Florida, which will force homeowners to find new coverage once their policy expires. The Insurance Journal reports that United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (UPC) has filed plans of withdrawal...
