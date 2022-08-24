ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Saint Johns County, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Saint Johns, FL
Florida Government
L. Cane

This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.

All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
CHIPLEY, FL
News4Jax.com

Is the housing market hitting bottom for now?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The housing market continues to come back to reality as sales have been declining over the summer and more buyers are pulling out of pending sales. The National Association of Realtors put out a report this week that shows contract signings on new homes fell almost 20% year over year from July 2021 to last month. In July, transactions were 19.9% lower than the July prior according to the Association’s pending home sales index.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

New Cardroom and Sports Bar Opening in St. Augustine August 29th

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL. (August 24, 2022) – bestbet, Florida’s top poker, simulcast, and gaming operator, today announced August 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. as the official public opening date for its third location in North Florida. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?

Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local artist 'honored' by Lightner exhibit

For St. Augustine’s own Martha Ferguson, the ability to exhibit her artwork as part of a Lightner Museum showcase was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “Just to be in a museum, especially one like the Lightner is such a nice thing to have on the resume,” Ferguson said. “It’s a real honor for me.”
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
