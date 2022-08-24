ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

villages-news.com

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
GAINESVILLE, FL
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Gainesville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Gainesville, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Gainesville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Frustrations grow during recent Williston City Council meeting

WILLISTON — Mayor Charles Goodman called for a special meeting during the Aug. 16 Williston City Council meeting. Although, he did not immediately specify his reason. City Manager Jackie Gorman appeared agitated by the mayor’s actions. Several times during the meeting, she confronted Goodman, prodding him about what the subject of the meeting was.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman submits resignation just a day after a special meeting called for by Mayor Charles Goodman

WILLISTON — Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and her assistant, Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson, were the topic of a special meeting called for by Mayor Charles Goodman on Aug. 18 after hearing multiple complaints from city employees. Both women have come under fire by council members and the mayor for their recent actions.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

ACPS says they will "increase law enforcement presence" at football games

Tonight's football game was cancelled due to inclement weather at Citizens field in Gainesville. The stadium had two football games with two different teams scheduled in 24 hours. But, some high school students are still talking about Thursday's game. "My brother was actually at the game last night," Gainesville High...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
SANTA FE, FL
consultant360.com

Ear Indentations on an Infant

Nancy Day, RN, MSN, CPNP-BC1 • Cameron Rosenthal, MD2. 1Clinical Programs Coordinator, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. 2Medical Director, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. CITATION:. Day N, Rosenthal C. Ear indentations on an infant. Consultant. 2022;62(8):e26-e27. doi:10.25270/con.2022.03.00001. Received September 23, 2021. Accepted October...
GAINESVILLE, FL

