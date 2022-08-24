Read full article on original website
Your 'Best Friend' deserves a little R&R.
The governor and other elected officials have failed us
If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
WCJB
Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Gainesville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Gainesville, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Gainesville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ocala-news.com
DeSantis appoints four Ocala residents to College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees
On Friday, August 26, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Russell Branson, Fredrick Roberts Jr., Charlie Stone, and Dr. Michael Torres to the College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees. Branson, of Ocala, is the President of SouthState Bank. He is a board member for AdventHealth Ocala Hospital,...
Former local corrections officer gets 3 months probation after entering Capitol twice during Jan. 6 riot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former corrections officer at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to three months of probation. Prosecutors were asking for three months in prison for Jonathan Carlton. An...
Independent Florida Alligator
After five years of waiting, UF bats finally start moving into their new home
Chris Carlson, UF associate director of facility support, pointed excitedly at dark mounds of guano — bat poop — on the ground below one of UF’s bat houses at Field and Fork Farm and Gardens. “This is breaking news,” he said. This particular house, House 3,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Frustrations grow during recent Williston City Council meeting
WILLISTON — Mayor Charles Goodman called for a special meeting during the Aug. 16 Williston City Council meeting. Although, he did not immediately specify his reason. City Manager Jackie Gorman appeared agitated by the mayor’s actions. Several times during the meeting, she confronted Goodman, prodding him about what the subject of the meeting was.
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman submits resignation just a day after a special meeting called for by Mayor Charles Goodman
WILLISTON — Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and her assistant, Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson, were the topic of a special meeting called for by Mayor Charles Goodman on Aug. 18 after hearing multiple complaints from city employees. Both women have come under fire by council members and the mayor for their recent actions.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
WCJB
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.
Celebration Pointe Dog Park(public use) Dogs do a lot for us. They work hard keeping us feeling loved. Our doggy friends help us relieve stress, help us exercise, and keep us safe. Isn’t it time then for Fido to have a break?
News4Jax.com
Authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior at Florida youth academy
STARKE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations concerning inappropriate behavior involving a cadet and an employee at the Florida Youth Challenge Academy in Starke. The academy is a program that helps troubled teens. Back in the spring, the program started to receive concerns about an inappropriate...
Gators 2023 DB Commit Sharif Denson: ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’
Defensive back Sharif Denson provides some reassurance surrounding his pledge to the Florida Gators following a productive outing to begin his senior campaign.
mycbs4.com
ACPS says they will "increase law enforcement presence" at football games
Tonight's football game was cancelled due to inclement weather at Citizens field in Gainesville. The stadium had two football games with two different teams scheduled in 24 hours. But, some high school students are still talking about Thursday's game. "My brother was actually at the game last night," Gainesville High...
WCJB
String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
WCJB
Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
consultant360.com
Ear Indentations on an Infant
Nancy Day, RN, MSN, CPNP-BC1 • Cameron Rosenthal, MD2. 1Clinical Programs Coordinator, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. 2Medical Director, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. CITATION:. Day N, Rosenthal C. Ear indentations on an infant. Consultant. 2022;62(8):e26-e27. doi:10.25270/con.2022.03.00001. Received September 23, 2021. Accepted October...
