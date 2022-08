The Alabama State's rookie head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. prophesized restoring order between the SWAC and MEAC, and his team responded with a 23-13 win over Howard. The Hornets and Bison weathered three lightning delays for over two hours at the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff at Center Parc Stadium in front of 21,088 in the stands.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO