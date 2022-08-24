Read full article on original website
Related
ktxs.com
Texas DPS investigating crash that killed multiple people in Fisher County
FISHER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash that reportedly killed multiple people in Fisher County around 6:15am this morning. According to a press release, the crash occurred 8 miles west of Roby on US 180 at mile marker 381. One person...
ktxs.com
Man arrested after break in at Abilene Animal Shelter leaves one dog dead, nine missing
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the break in at Abilene Animal Services this morning. According to a press release, police responded to the Animal Shelter just after 7am this morning for the report of a break in. Officers found that George Paul Jones, 38, had "climbed the fence that surrounds the building, entered through the roof, and opened many of the cages to the canine side of the building." They freed many of the over 150 canines in the shelter.
ktxs.com
Local man recovers from head gunshot wound, arrested on aggravated assault related charges
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — A local man was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant that was issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. According to a press release, Joshua Coronado, 26, was located at a residence near County Road 216 in...
Comments / 0