ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the break in at Abilene Animal Services this morning. According to a press release, police responded to the Animal Shelter just after 7am this morning for the report of a break in. Officers found that George Paul Jones, 38, had "climbed the fence that surrounds the building, entered through the roof, and opened many of the cages to the canine side of the building." They freed many of the over 150 canines in the shelter.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO