Evansville, IN

Ryan Hatfield not running for Evansville mayor

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — State Representative Ryan Hatfield says he informed the local democratic party that he will not be running for Evansville mayor in 2023.

We spoke with Rep. Hatfield Wednesday afternoon and he tells us it’s just not the right time for him or his family. Although he won’t be running for mayor, he’s still on the ballot for this November for the State Representative seat.

Rep. Hatfield says he hopes he is reelected so he can continue to serve Hoosiers. He was first elected to the House in 2016.

