Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
nbc24.com
Perrysburg business works to strengthen relationships with dogs
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Casey was one of the first four-legged friends to join the new Zoom Room with her owner Pat Jameson. “I’m training her to be a service dog," Jameson said. While at the Zoom Room, Casey learns to sit, stay and lay down though Jameson says...
nbc24.com
Erie County Health Department gets $2M for 'Kaptur House' focusing on behavioral health
SANDUSKY, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur highlighted plans Wednesday for a new Erie County facility dedicated to behavioral health. A total of $2 million in community project funding will go toward a 4,000-square-foot building dubbed the "Kaptur House." The center is envisioned as a transitional facility for individuals...
nbc24.com
Mercy Health honors longtime St. Anne Hospital employees for 20th anniversary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health is looking back on 20 years of service at St. Anne Hospital. The teaching facility Riverside Hospital near downtown Toledo, later renamed the Riverside Mercy Hospital, opened in 1883 and had around 270 beds when it closed in 2002 as St. Anne opened its doors in West Toledo.
nbc24.com
Women of Toledo hosts event to celebrate National Women's Equality Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Angela Fitzpatrick, the University of Toledo's director of the Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women, has a strong passion for women's equality and wants to show women how they can make a difference today. "Women's Equality Day is such an important day," Fitzpatrick said. "It's way...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc24.com
The 56th Annual German-American Festival returns bigger and better than ever
The German-American Festival is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival Savor delicious German food and import beer while experiencing authentic German music, folk dancing and entertainment. Guests can participate in traditional German contests, feats, and enjoy lots of fun activities and rides for the kids. To get all the...
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
nbc24.com
Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
13abc.com
TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down Tuesday after a parent shot a gun on school grounds, school officials said. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into an altercation at Arlington Elementary and one person fired a shot into the air from a vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.
'Two-headed cat' post from Jackson County Animal Shelter gets attention on Facebook
A "two-headed cat" has been striking up conversation since Friday afternoon after a Facebook post from Jackson County Animal Shelter. "Adopt this 2 headed cat and you get a great deal! Only $80!!! Double love," read the post. The cats, named Sour Cream and Onion, are actually sisters who are still in need of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
nbc24.com
Shawnte Hardin sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for fraudulent funeral services
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, recently convicted of running unlicensed funeral homes throughout Ohio, was sentenced Friday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Hardin was ordered to serve 11 years and 10 months in prison for the following charges:. 1 × engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree...
nbc24.com
Mike Cady brings his soulful vibe to Toledo this weekend
The mighty Mike Cady will be performing at the Open Arms Group Jazz Fest August 27th. WGO was able to chat with the soulful singer and get all the details.
13abc.com
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Toledo elementary school locked down Tuesday after parent fires gun following altercation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent, a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said. There were no injuries and the parent accused of firing the gun left the scene. Toledo police...
Comments / 0