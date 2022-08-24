ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View PD find meth serving warrant

By Phil Mayer
 4 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. ( KRON ) — While serving a search warrant on Wednesday, the Mountain View Police Department and Mountain View Fire Department found methamphetamine and paraphernalia that is used to manufacture meth, MVPD said in a press release. The warrant was related to a fraud case involving 37-year-old North Bay resident Kevin Johansen.

Officers served the warrant on the 500 block of San Antonio Road around noon. After entering the apartment, they found a Bunsen burner and a substance that was later identified as meth.

Johansen was arrested on August 16 after he tried to buy a car from a Mountain View BMW dealership using a fake driver’s license multiple times. Employees at the dealership called MVPD and Johansen was arrested at the dealership.

Officers found stolen credit cards and learned that Johansen had warrants out for similar crimes from other areas, including Marin County. Johansen is currently at a hospital for unrelated health treatments. After he is released, he will be booked into jail on charges including attempted car theft.

