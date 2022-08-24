ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Europa League draw: Man Utd get Real Sociedad, Arsenal to play PSV

Manchester United were handed Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Cyprus' Omonoia in their Europa League group-stage campaign, while Arsenal were drawn alongside PSV Eindhoven. Erik ten Hag's side will face a reunion with Spanish team Sociedad, who they played in the 2020-21 Europa League knockout stages under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,...
UEFA
SkySports

Manchester United agree £85m deal to sign Antony from Ajax

Manchester United have agreed an £85m deal with Ajax for winger Antony. United will pay a guaranteed £80.75m and another £4.25m in add-ons for the 22-year-old, who is expected in Manchester in the next 48 hours to have a medical. Antony was once again left out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Serge Aurier
Person
Abdou Diallo
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Ander Herrera
SkySports

Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. The City GroundAttendance: Attendance29,296.
PREMIER LEAGUE
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Old Trafford#Daily Express Arsenal#Tottenham#Bayer Leverkusen#The Sun Antony#Everton#West Ham#Spurs#Nottingham Forest#Daily Telegraph Arsenal#Eintracht F
SkySports

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Stoke City: Lewis Baker earns win for Potters

Lewis Baker's long-range strike gave Stoke City a hard-fought 1-0 win at Blackburn in front of their rumoured new manager Alex Neil. Stoke's captain Baker settled the contest in the 27th minute with a 25-yard strike of unerring accuracy that arrowed into the bottom corner for his second goal this term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

After the excitement of European qualification, there is plenty of intrigue ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures. Celtic are the only team with their winning start still intact and they will look to stretch that run to five games at Tannadice on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. After joining...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Brighton 1-0 Leeds: Pascal Gross maintains Seagulls' sharp start to Premier League season

Brighton maintained their fantastic start to the season as Pascal Gross scored in a 1-0 win over Leeds, who were criticised for "freestyling" by boss Jesse Marsch. It was looking like another one of those days for Brighton in front of goal after squandering multiple chances but Gross showed the required calmness on 66 minutes to slide his dominant side in front.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton on three-year contract

Everton have completed the signing of Neal Maupay from Brighton for an undisclosed fee, with the Frenchman signing a three-year deal at Goodison Park. However, the 26-year-old striker will not be able to make his Everton debut against his former club Brentford on Saturday after missing the Friday midday deadline for registration.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Roberto Firmino's dazzling display, Erling Haaland filling Sergio Aguero void

The first player to have a hand in four first-half goals for Liverpool. The third player to have a hand in five goals in a single Premier League game. On an afternoon where everyone draped in Liverpool red shone, Roberto Firmino was without question the standout performer, stealing the show with two goals and three assists in Saturday's 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy