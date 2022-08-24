Read full article on original website
SkySports
Europa League draw: Man Utd get Real Sociedad, Arsenal to play PSV
Manchester United were handed Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Cyprus' Omonoia in their Europa League group-stage campaign, while Arsenal were drawn alongside PSV Eindhoven. Erik ten Hag's side will face a reunion with Spanish team Sociedad, who they played in the 2020-21 Europa League knockout stages under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,...
UEFA・
Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic make history with nine-goal away win in Scotland
Anything Liverpool can do, Ange Postecoglou evidently thinks his Celtic can match. After Liverpool had decorated the Premier League with a record-equalling 9-0 home victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, the Australian manager’s team were not to be outdone in the Scottish Premiership less than 24 hours later with their own merciless 9-0 mauling of Dundee United.
SkySports
Manchester United agree £85m deal to sign Antony from Ajax
Manchester United have agreed an £85m deal with Ajax for winger Antony. United will pay a guaranteed £80.75m and another £4.25m in add-ons for the 22-year-old, who is expected in Manchester in the next 48 hours to have a medical. Antony was once again left out of...
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Time for Richarlison to replace struggling Heung-Min Son?
Miss: Son is struggling, time to unleash Richarlison?. Heung-Min Son's starting spot at Tottenham must be under serious threat after another shaky performance from the South Korean and another fiery cameo from Richarlison in Tottenham's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Last season's Golden Boot winner is usually at the heart...
SkySports
Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. The City GroundAttendance: Attendance29,296.
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez scores twice for Marseille but PSG held at Monaco - European round-up
New-look Marseille's bright Ligue 1 start continued as Alexis Sanchez's double lifted them within goal difference of leaders PSG, who were held at Monaco. Igor Tudor's new-look Marseille are looking good with Sanchez helping his side to a 3-0 at south-coast rivals Nice. Nice recruited strongly, bringing in established Premier...
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane scores 200th and 201st career league goals in hard-fought win
Harry Kane scored a goal in each half, and had a penalty saved, as Tottenham secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Super Sunday, with the striker praising his team-mates for "grinding out" another three points. The England captain scored the 200th league goal...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Stoke City: Lewis Baker earns win for Potters
Lewis Baker's long-range strike gave Stoke City a hard-fought 1-0 win at Blackburn in front of their rumoured new manager Alex Neil. Stoke's captain Baker settled the contest in the 27th minute with a 25-yard strike of unerring accuracy that arrowed into the bottom corner for his second goal this term.
SkySports
Bernardo Silva: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists midfielder will stay at club amid Barcelona interest
Pep Guardiola says Bernardo Silva will not leave Manchester City in this transfer window. Silva had long been linked with a move to Barcelona. Guardiola admitted the midfielder liked the club a lot in midweek - but reports emerged last night that PSG had made an offer. The Man City...
SkySports
Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham: Pablo Fornals scores Hammers first goal of the season to earn victory
Pablo Fornals ended West Ham's goal drought to give them their first Premier League victory of the season with a 1-0 win at Aston Villa that left Steven Gerrard calling for a response from his struggling side. David Moyes' men were bottom of the division without scoring and that did...
SkySports
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
After the excitement of European qualification, there is plenty of intrigue ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures. Celtic are the only team with their winning start still intact and they will look to stretch that run to five games at Tannadice on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. After joining...
SkySports
Nick Pope exclusive interview: Newcastle goalkeeper discusses his new club, England hopes and Burger King fame
Of all the hundreds of millions of pounds the new owners have invested in Newcastle's squad since taking over, the £10m they spent on Nick Pope may prove to be the shrewdest acquisition of them all. The goalkeeper, who arrived from Burnley over the summer, is slowly getting used...
SkySports
Anthony Martial to be offered longer deal at Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Anthony Martial is to be offered a longer deal at Manchester United with boss Erik ten Hag impressed with his form. Antony has effectively gone "on strike" by refusing to play for Ajax as he looks to force through...
SkySports
Bruno Lage exclusive interview: Wolves boss explains tactics following formation change and why his team will get better
When Bruno Lage arrived at Wolves last summer he toyed with the idea of switching to a back four before reverting to the formation that the players knew best. Now it is time to do things his way and that decision is set to define his time at the club.
SkySports
Champions League, Europa League, Conference League fixtures: Schedule, fixtures, kick-off times
Liverpool will meet Rangers twice in eight days in the Champions League as the fixture list for all three European competitions are released. Jurgen Klopp's men will meet Rangers in back-to-back fixtures in the middle of October in Group A. The two sides come face to face at Anfield on...
SkySports
Brighton 1-0 Leeds: Pascal Gross maintains Seagulls' sharp start to Premier League season
Brighton maintained their fantastic start to the season as Pascal Gross scored in a 1-0 win over Leeds, who were criticised for "freestyling" by boss Jesse Marsch. It was looking like another one of those days for Brighton in front of goal after squandering multiple chances but Gross showed the required calmness on 66 minutes to slide his dominant side in front.
SkySports
Europa Conference League group stage draw: West Ham to face Anderlecht | Hearts handed Fiorentina test
West Ham have been drawn to face Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League group stages while Scottish Premiership club Hearts will take on Fiorentina of Serie A. The group stage fixtures are due to begin on September 8 and West Ham will be hoping for another deep run in a European competition, having reached the Europa League semi-finals last season.
UEFA・
SkySports
Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton on three-year contract
Everton have completed the signing of Neal Maupay from Brighton for an undisclosed fee, with the Frenchman signing a three-year deal at Goodison Park. However, the 26-year-old striker will not be able to make his Everton debut against his former club Brentford on Saturday after missing the Friday midday deadline for registration.
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Roberto Firmino's dazzling display, Erling Haaland filling Sergio Aguero void
The first player to have a hand in four first-half goals for Liverpool. The third player to have a hand in five goals in a single Premier League game. On an afternoon where everyone draped in Liverpool red shone, Roberto Firmino was without question the standout performer, stealing the show with two goals and three assists in Saturday's 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth.
