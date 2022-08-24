ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Daily Mail

Ajax target Chelsea misfit Hakim Ziyech to replace star winger Antony... as the Dutch giants prepare to sell the Brazilian to Manchester United in blockbuster £84m deal after leaving him out of their trip to Utrecht

Ajax have revived their attempt to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, who has been targeted as Antony's replacement. The Moroccan winger joined the Blues from Ajax for £38million in 2020 but has since struggled to carve out a regular first team spot in Thomas Tuchel's side. Ziyech has dropped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Another former Juventus player joins Major League Soccer

While some players have featured for Juventus on two different spells, Martin Caceres distinguished himself from the rest of the pool with three separate stints in Turin. The Uruguayan first joined the Bianconeri in 2010 on loan from Barcelona, but failed to deliver the goods as the team in general endured a forgettable campaign.
MLS
Yardbarker

Ernesto Valverde delighted to secure Ander Herrera return

Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde is delighted to have completed a deal to bring Ander Herrera back to the club. The former Spanish international will return to the Basque Country for the 2022/23 season after securing an exit from Paris Saint-Germain. The 33-year-old was placed on a list of star...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

