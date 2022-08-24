Read full article on original website
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left red-faced as Erik Ten Hag axes star in front of Man United squad
Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been unhappy at the club ever since they failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, could still leave before the transfer window slams shut next week.
Thomas Tuchel coy on Wesley Fofana's Leicester City absence as Chelsea target more signings before end of transfer window
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has remained coy on his interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, who is set to be excluded from the Foxes side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge despite signing a contract extension with Leicester...
Liverpool Midfield Target Signs for Premier League Rivals
Liverpool will feel like another quality target got away from them today as David Ornstein from the Athletic is reporting that a rival Premier League club has just signed a possible Liverpool midfield target.
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Antony ‘upset’ after twist, Ten Hag’s Cristiano Ronaldo AXE, Sergino Dest wanted
AJAX have rejected a new £76million bid from Manchester United for Antony, according to reports. Ajax's decision is said to have left Antony "upset", with the Brazilian having his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was brutally axed in front of the whole Manchester...
Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit
A former player turned pundit has claimed that Liverpool could pull off the 'signing of the century' in a recent interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Report: Manchester United Bid To Sign Barcelona Star Memphis Depay
Manchester United have bid to sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay, according to a report.
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
GolfWRX
Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo wants to buy golf clubhouse…so he can demolish it
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in the process of building a £17 million home in Portugal. The property is in Quinta da Marinha and right next to Oitavos Golf Club. There’s just one problem with Ronaldo’s new property. The golf course’s clubhouse is obstructing his view, and the soccer legend wants to have it demolished.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘annoyed with 25 per cent pay cut written into contract for Man United missing Champions League’
CRISTIANO RONALDO is reportedly annoyed with Manchester United after having to take a 25 per cent pay cut. That’s due to the Red Devils missing out on Champions League football this season. The Sunday Times claims Ronaldo, 37, was left fuming when United finished sixth in the Premier League...
Ten Hag brutally axed Cristiano Ronaldo in front of Man Utd squad in 2-hour showdown and told flops: My way or highway
CRISTIANO RONALDO was brutally axed in front of the entire Manchester United squad during a two-hour summit meeting. Boss Erik ten Hag called the players together last Thursday and urged them to air any grievances without the threat of repercussions. During the clear-the-air session Ten Hag told Ronaldo and captain...
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
'You Were All Right, And I Was Wrong' - Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Will Try To Sign A Midfielder
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will try and sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes.
Ajax target Chelsea misfit Hakim Ziyech to replace star winger Antony... as the Dutch giants prepare to sell the Brazilian to Manchester United in blockbuster £84m deal after leaving him out of their trip to Utrecht
Ajax have revived their attempt to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, who has been targeted as Antony's replacement. The Moroccan winger joined the Blues from Ajax for £38million in 2020 but has since struggled to carve out a regular first team spot in Thomas Tuchel's side. Ziyech has dropped...
Yardbarker
Another former Juventus player joins Major League Soccer
While some players have featured for Juventus on two different spells, Martin Caceres distinguished himself from the rest of the pool with three separate stints in Turin. The Uruguayan first joined the Bianconeri in 2010 on loan from Barcelona, but failed to deliver the goods as the team in general endured a forgettable campaign.
MLS・
Southampton 0-1 Manchester United match report: Bruno Fernandes scores as Casemiro makes his Premier League debut
Manchester United followed up their win over Liverpool with a 1-0 victory away to Southampton in which a number of United players continued to impress. Despite spells of heavy Southampton pressure, Manchester United were able to see out the result following a clinical finish from Bruno Fernandes. The Reds travelled...
Father of Roosters star left convulsing after sickening head knock pleads with the club to rest him next week: 'There's nothing to gain'
The father of Roosters hitman Victor Radley has urged his son to sit a week on the sidelines after a sickening head knock left the enforcer convulsing on the turf, saying 'there's nothing to gain' if the star takes the pitch next round. Radley dropped to the ground in the...
Yardbarker
Ernesto Valverde delighted to secure Ander Herrera return
Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde is delighted to have completed a deal to bring Ander Herrera back to the club. The former Spanish international will return to the Basque Country for the 2022/23 season after securing an exit from Paris Saint-Germain. The 33-year-old was placed on a list of star...
